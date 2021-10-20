DPS urging drivers to be safe behind the wheel as death toll rises

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of the most deadly habits behind the wheel are still a big problem, according to a new AAA survey. “The number of motorists who continually speed up, who continually use their cell phone while driving, that number is still pretty high.” said Regina Ali, public and government affairs manager at AAA Mid-Atlantic. The group’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index released on Thursday shows that nearly half the drivers in the self-reported survey admitted to speeding, and about one-third said they used a handheld phone while driving. “We have to remind each other when we’re in the car and one...

