DPS urging drivers to be safe behind the wheel as death toll rises

A driver was at the wheel of a Tesla car in April that crashed and caught fire in Texas, US investigators said Thursday, contradicting initial police statements.
Shortly after the crash, which killed both people in the car, police near Houston said an initial investigation showed the driver's seat was empty.
The National Transportation Safety Board, which probes high-profile accidents and disasters, however said "both driver and passenger seats were occupied at time of crash."
It cited forensic examination of the steering wheel as well as information from the car's data recorder, and noted the vehicle's seat belts were buckled during the collision in Spring, Texas on April 17.
