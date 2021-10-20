Governor Walz Announces Bid For Re-Election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Congressman Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, who won his first term back in 2020, announced his re-election campaign on Wednesday. “With the support of my family and friends, and through prayerful consideration, I launched my first campaign for Congress because we needed a conservative leader to deliver results for Iowa,” Feenstra said. In just our first 10 months in Congress, we’ve restored Iowa’s seat on the House Agriculture Committee, passed needed disaster relief for our farmers, promoted our biofuels, passed legislation to stop the Chinese Communist party from stealing our taxpayer funded research, defended our conservative values and fought against the advance of socialism in America. After we defeat Speaker Pelosi in 2022, we will enact a conservative agenda to end reckless spending, protect innocent life, defend our 2nd amendment, and restore America’s strength around the world.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO