Xbox Game Pass subscriptions miss Microsoft's target

By Sherif Saed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has not met its target for growing Xbox Game Pass membership numbers. The company had hoped for a massive 48% growth, but fell short with just 37%. This is for the year ending June 30, according...

