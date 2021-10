LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Vernon Jones, the former Democratic Georgia state Rep.-turned MAGA man who hopes to become the Peach State’s next Republican governor, is finding that his descent into the sunken place hasn’t happened very smoothly as white people are still white people and for him to be the quintessential “Black friend,” his background must show that he’s the squeaky-clean Blacky-lackey white Republicans who endorsed him always wanted him to be.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO