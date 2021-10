It isn't every day that some restaurants in the area hear their name on national television. It also isn't every day a very recognizable chef boasts about you either. Nearly two weeks ago Anne Burrell made her way back to her hometown in Central New York of Cazenovia to be married. Even though she has risen to much success, she has much pride in her hometown and the Syracuse area in general. That was pretty evident when you see the cake from her wedding and all the small nuances too. One of those nuances was the food, and Burrell was not shy about making sure everyone across the country knew how good it was.

CAZENOVIA, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO