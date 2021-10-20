All-22 Review Podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Joe Burrow and the Bengals

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by Mike "Bengals Sans" Santagata to discuss the Bengals' win over the Lions, including Joe Burrow's play, Ja'Marr Chase, Chris Evans, the defense and more in our All-22 review.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals