CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

All-22 Review Podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Joe Burrow and the Bengals

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 8 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by Mike "Bengals Sans" Santagata to discuss the Bengals' win over the Lions, including Joe Burrow's play, Ja'Marr Chase, Chris Evans, the defense and more in our All-22 review.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
AllBengals

Joe Burrow on the First Place Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

The Bengals crushed the Ravens on Sunday to move into first place in the AFC North. If the season ended today, Cincinnati would be the top seed in the AFC Playoffs. Some may be surprised about the Bengals' rise, but star quarterback Joe Burrow expects to win. Sunday's victory wasn't a turning of the tide in his eyes.
NFL
On3.com

Phil Simms compares Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to NFL legend

Phil Simms is very high on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Simms, a 15-year NFL veteran and former Super Bowl MVP, gave Burrow high praise, comparing him to legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana. Montana is a Hall of Famer. He made eight pro bowls, was an All-Pro three times. Montana...
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Joe Burrow throws 3 TDs as Bengals beat hapless Lions

Joe Burrow tossed three touchdown passes to lift the visiting Cincinnati Bengals to a convincing 34-11 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Burrow completed 19 of 29 passes for 271 yards and connected on scoring strikes to running backs Joe Mixon and Chris Evans and tight end C.J. Uzomah.
NFL
UPI News

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' due to throat contusion

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that starting quarterback Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" after suffering a throat injury that required a precautionary trip to the hospital. Burrow was unable to meet with media members for his weekly news conference. According to the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Ja'marr Chase
milwaukeesun.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow still hampered by throat injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still bothered by the throat injury he sustained against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 10. Burrow didn't participate in his Wednesday media availability for the second straight week due to lingering effects from the injury. According to the team, doctors advised Burrow to remain on voice rest due to the soreness.
NFL
AllLions

Why the Lions Need to Worry about Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is about the closest I have seen to one of those old pitching machines they use in baseball during batting practice. Do the Lions need to worry about him? Yes. I can hardly count all the reasons why the Lions need to worry, as there...
NFL
FanSided

Bengals QB Joe Burrow issues a warning to opposing defenses

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke to the media following the 34-11 victory over the Lions and took time to praise several different teammates. Someone he spent a significant time discussing, however, was rookie receiver, Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow had a message for any defense facing the Bengals anytime soon. He’s right!
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s 3-TD game vs. Ravens draws bold claim from Calais Campbell

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow led the way for the Cincinnati Bengals in their pivotal 41-17 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Burrow did not have much of a problem in moving the ball downfield against the Ravens’ secondary unit over the course of the game. He led the Bengals to seven scoring drives and recorded three passing touchdowns. More so, he posted the fifth game of his season with at least a passer rating of 100, which is already more than he had last year (3) in 10 games played.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#All 22 Review Podcast#Lions
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow still on 'voice rest' ahead of Week 7

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is focused on playing in Week 7, but the lingering effects of the injury he sustained in Week 5 are still very present. ESPN reported Wednesday that the second-year QB is expected to start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens but continues to be on "voice rest" as he continues to recover from the throat contusion he sustained against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 10.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Bengals film room: Joe Burrow's five most interesting plays from the Lions win

The Cincinnati Bengals waited five weeks for a team to double-team wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with a safety over the top in the back of the defense. After Chase made deep receptions in the first five games of the season, he said he was wondering when he’d receive that level of attention. The Detroit Lions gave Chase that respect, and the Bengals still found a way to get Chase four catches for 97 yards, including two deep receptions down the field.
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 ways Joe Burrow can prosper vs. Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Detroit Lions and Joe Burrow has to be rock solid in this game. Let’s take a look at three ways he can excel against the Lions. 3. Have better pocket awareness; recognize the pressure. Joe Burrow has been outstanding in many areas this season at...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Crowd Noise Could Impact Bengals QB Joe Burrow

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play Sunday against the Ravens despite dealing with a throat contusion. The injury doesn't affect Burrow's ability to throw the ball, but it does affect the way he can call plays in the huddle and audibles at the line of scrimmage.
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
501
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy