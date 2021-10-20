CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL Referee Responded to Mike Tomlin's Replay Criticism

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpguN_0cWsWoiR00

A former NFL referee and CBS Sports NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore believes Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had "a valid point," in his criticism of officiating during the final seconds of regulation during his team's 23-20 overtime Sunday Night Football victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, though he does believe officials "initiated the stop game correctly."

Steratire commented on the decision to stop play for a review after Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain recovered a DK Metcalf fumble inbounds with the clock running via TribLIVE .

Seattle quickly picked up the ball, ran it to the line of scrimmage, and spiked it with one second left as officials attempted to blow the play dead for a review of Metcalf's catch.

“They initiated the stop game correctly,” Steratore said of the on-field crew, pointing out that on-field and booth review judges are told to wait until the last moment possible prior to a snap before stopping play during a no-time-out, running clock situation, as was the case during the play in question.

In doing so, officials lower the potential of awarding the offense extra seconds of stopped time if it's decided that a replay is unnecessary and the call undisputably stands.

"I hated it," Tomlin said via ESPN . "I hated it. I cannot believe that game was stopped to confirm catch/no catch in that moment. That's all I'm going to say. It was an embarrassment."

Officials determined Metcalf did have possession and, therefore, left three seconds on the clock instead of one. Seattle then had time to spike the ball again and set up a 43-yard field goal by Jason Myers to force overtime as time expired.

The Seahawks still had enough time to kick the field goal without the review but would have faced a much more chaotic situation in their attempt, rather than having extra time to regroup before spiking the ball and bringing on the field goal unit.

Steratore said he understands Tomlin's confusion over why it was necessary to review the play in the first place.

“The initiation of the review itself seemed confusing because of the clarity of the catch itself,” Steratore said, adding "you have to have smoke," in order to review the play.

“It’s a valid point,” Steratore added.

The Steelers also faced a frustrating situation earlier in the quarter when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger lost possession of the ball on a pump fake after it was initially ruled an incomplete pass but overturned after Seahawks coach Pete Carroll challenged the call.

"The way we saw it was it needed to be challenged," Carroll said. "And the way they immediately saw it was I think he threw it. That's what we're hearing. So I had to go against what they were telling me. And their assessment happened in just a few -- you know, 20 seconds or something like that.

"And we see real difficult replays go three, four, five minutes or something like that. Well, I thought this play, if, given all of that time, we'd have a chance. And even though they were -- the recommendation is you shouldn't challenge this, I went against it and I threw the flag and stayed with it, you know."

The NFL's "Tuck Rule" (Rule 3, Section 22, Article 2, Note 2) states the following:

"When [an offensive] player is holding the ball to pass it forward, any intentional forward movement of his arm starts a forward pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball as he is attempting to tuck it back toward his body. Also, if the player has tucked the ball into his body and then loses possession, it is a fumble."

The Steelers eventually won in overtime after kicker Chris Boswell made a 37-yard field goal with 2:50 remaining to improve to 3-3.

Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 6

Why It's Now Obvious Aaron Rodgers is Leaving Green Bay After this Season

Why This Season is LeBron's Last Chance to Win Another Championship

Tom Brady to Be Traded? Gisele's Latest Tweet Had Rumors Flying

Twitter is Furious Over How Patrick Mahomes' Brother Was Dancing

Why Russell Wilson’s Injury Could Mend His Relationship With Seahawks

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
On3.com

New name emerges as candidate for USC coaching job

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher as emerged as a candidate for the USC head coaching job per Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. “Ex-NFL coach & USC alum Jeff Fisher is in mix for USC’s coaching position, source told @ActionNetworkHQ,” McMurphy said. “On Monday, former USC QB Carson Palmer said candidates include Penn State’s James Franklin, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell & Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.”
NFL
The Spun

Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Reaction To Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a real fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field today. But in the middle of the intense showdown, there was a fun moment between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. In the middle of the second quarter, Rodgers forced...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Cowherd
WTAJ

Franklin responds after Pittburgh’s Tomlin blasts college coaching rumors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just minutes after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin slammed reports that he’d leave Pittsburgh for a college job, all eyes were on Penn State coach James Franklin as fans hoped for a similar rebuke. Franklin, however, took a far softer approach. “My focus is completely on Illinois, and this team, and […]
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Najee Harris’ performances this season

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had the first standout performance of his career in the NFL during his team’s Week 5 home matchup against the Denver Broncos. Much was talked about with Harris’ early-season performances this year. Coming into the matchup with Denver, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star posted a 46.3 rushing yards per game average and a 3.4 yards per rush attempt figure through Pittsburgh’s opening four games of the campaign.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gifdsports#Cbs Sports Nfl#Steelers#The Seattle Seahawks#Dk Metcalf#Seattle#Espn
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reacts To The Situation With Jon Gruden

Before he became head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin spent four seasons on Jon Gruden’s coaching staff with Tampa Bay. On Monday night, Gruden, who served as a mentor to Tomlin, resigned from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails were uncovered in which Gruden used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why the USC Football Coaching Job is Beneath Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't hold back in his response to rumors his name was being considered for the head coaching gig at USC. In a recent press conference, Tomlin shut down that question emphatically. "Hey, guys, I don't have time for that speculation, I mean, that's a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

USC Legend Carson Palmer Says Steelers' Mike Tomlin Could Be 'Wild Card' for HC Job

Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer said Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin could be a "wild card" for the Trojans' head-coaching vacancy. "That's what's so great about the job," Palmer said on the Dan Patrick Show. "It can lure an NFL guy that's tired of their current situation and worried about, 'Is Ben Roethlisberger gone? Is he done? Who are we gonna draft?' Does Mike Tomlin have to start over with a first-round, young rookie quarterback?"
NFL
tigernet.com

Mike Tomlin to LSU/USC rumors.

When I first read this on an LSU message board I dismissed it as being as ridiculous as Saban or Swinney rumors. I still don't think it is serious, but at least on "reputable?" source (MSN) is mentioning it. Just posting it here FYI. I think there are two far...
NFL
On3.com

Former NFL executive: Mike Tomlin might consider LSU, USC jobs

Openings at USC and LSU should have Steelers fans worried about losing coach Mike Tomlin. At least that’s what former team executive Doug Whaley said in a radio appearance Wednesday. “Six letters for Steelers fans to be very concerned about…LSU, USC,” Whaley said. “Think about that. Both institutions can out-pay...
NFL
247Sports

USC coaching search: Carson Palmer says he's involved in process, names Mike Tomlin as 'wild card' candidate

USC's coaching search continues amid the Trojans' disappointing 3-4 start to the season, although buzz surrounding potential candidates has perhaps died down a bit since the opportunity came open early in the campaign. Athletic director Mike Bohn likely will not be able to name a new head coach until college football's regular season ends, and maybe not even until a bit after that happens if the Trojans go the NFL route.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Blunt Admission

Tomlin shut down the USC job speculation in pretty epic fashion on Tuesday afternoon and reaffirmed his commitment to the Steelers. “I don’t have time for that speculation. That’s a joke to me,” Tomlin said regarding the USC speculation. “I’ve of one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? Never say never. But never. There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check.”
NFL
chatsports.com

James Washington’s Low Snap Count Was For Matchup Reasons, Says Mike Tomlin

Despite JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the season and the Steelers throwing the ball 40 times in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, James Washington played just eight snaps. Targeted just once, he had one reception for nine yards. Coming off a groin injury, the snap count implied that Washington wasn’t 100%. But Mike Tomlin said Tuesday Washington was fully healthy and his limited participation was related to matchups, not injury.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

1K+
Followers
233
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy