Baby boomers and millennials are competing for homes, and boomers are winning nationally. But is that really the case in Seattle?. A new national study from Zillow found that homebuyers over the age of 60 grew 47% from 2009 to 2019, while homebuyers ages 18-39 fell 13% during that same period. The construction of new houses slowed in the U.S. following the Great Recession, the study said, which sparked fierce competition between the two generations as millennials became old enough to buy their first home.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO