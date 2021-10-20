CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

By Alan Wen
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2. While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

thexboxhub.com

Get some free Resident Evil with the new Xbox Games With Gold for October

Here we are again, slowly inching towards the holiday period, carefully making our way through a plethora of new games. But once more it’s the Xbox Games with Gold scheme that stands out, coming to the fore again as it switches tact and pushes out a couple of new freebies to all Xbox owners – and this time around there’s some glorious Resident Evil scares to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Resident Evil 4 VR version edits out several lines of dialogue

UPDATE 3.15pm UK: Oculus has now provided the following statement on changes to its Resident Evil 4 VR version:. "Oculus Studios, Armature, and Capcom partnered closely to remaster Resident Evil 4 from the ground up for VR," a Facebook spokesperson told Eurogamer today. "This includes immersive environments and high-resolution graphics. It also includes select changes to in-game dialogue and animations that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience."
VIDEO GAMES
State Hornet

Resident Evil, video game movies and Sora in Smash: THE USUAL SPOT

Come hang out at “The Usual Spot,” the newest addition to The State Hornet podcast network, for gaming news, discussion, critical analysis and just general geek talk. Hosted by A&E staffer Zach Cimaglio, episodes can range in topics from upcoming releases, gaming-related internet content or movies and possibly even guest stars to keep things nice and fresh.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Card Game Coming in 2022

Resident Evil is getting a card game. Gen X Games, a Spanish tabletop game publisher, has announced plans to release a new card game based on the Resident Evil video game franchise. Per Dicebreaker, who recently ran a feature on the game, the new game will be released to retail in first quarter 2022. Resident Evil: The Card Game is a new kind of co-op game. Instead of players controlling different characters to complete a single objective, the card game puts up to four players in control of either Jill Valentine or Chris Redfield. Players will try to move their chosen character through the dangerous Spencer Mansion, killing zombies and trying to find a way out of the structure alive. Per Dicebreaker, the game was inspired by passing a video game controller between friends, giving each person a chance to control the character.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Armature Studio on bringing ‘Resident Evil 4’ to VR

As one of the all-time classics, Resident Evil 4 has come to every platform since it originally launched in 2005 as an exclusive for the GameCube. While the Wii edition added motion controls into the mix, it’s still essentially been the same game that fans have known and loved. Resident Evil 4 VR however is the first iteration to make Capcom’s masterpiece feel fresh once again for both old and new players.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ Review – An uncompromising port of one of the greatest games of all time

By the time I entered the sewers of Castle Salazar in Resident Evil 4 VR, my understanding of Capcom’s beloved 2005 horror game had been warped considerably by the new perspective that virtual reality brings. After hours of staring at rotting corpses, decaying walls, and thorny parasites in first-person, I felt like I was playing a different game, one that I was struggling to put down. That is, until a previously invisible Novistador lurched at me, and I threw my headset onto the sofa.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Resident Evil 4 VR Modifies Dialogue, Animation, and Cuts Separate Ways, Assignment Ada, and The Mercenaries Content

Resident Evil fans may be disappointed to learn that there are changes in the newest version of Resident Evil 4 for the Oculus Quest 2, as Resident Evil 4 VR modifies dialogue, animation, and cuts the Separate Ways, Assignment Ada, and The Mercenaries content for the game, making it less of a complete experience compared to previous releases.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Resident Evil 4 in VR shouldn’t work — but somehow it does

I didn’t have stellar hopes going into Resident Evil 4’s virtual reality adaptation. VR versions of non-VR games are often at best superfluous and at worst painful — sometimes literally if you’re prone to motion sickness. Resident Evil 7 supported VR to questionable effect in 2017. And Resident Evil 4 in VR, an Oculus Quest 2 version of Capcom’s 2005 GameCube game, makes a lot of tradeoffs that sound compromising on paper. But the weirdest part by far? It mostly works. Resident Evil 4’s VR version retools a horror classic with VR combat satisfying enough to make up for its myriad rough edges, producing something surprisingly fun.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Resident Evil 4 VR' Removes Out-Of-Date Dialogue And Controversial Animations

Capcom’s Virtual Reality remake of Resident Evil 4 launches tomorrow (October 21) for the Oculus Quest 2. However, it won’t be quite the same experience you remember. Aside from the obvious fact that the entire game has been redesigned to work as a first-person VR experience, there have been a handful of other updates to bring it more in line with the modern world.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Resident Evil Outrage: Everything we know from leaks and rumors

Rumors of a mysterious new Resident Evil game are swirling around the internet, here’s everything we know about Resident Evil Outrage. Resident Evil Outrage has not been officially confirmed by Capcom, instead, the game was leaked by Aesthetic Gamer, or Dusk Golem as he’s known on Twitter. What makes this rumor worth listening to is Dusk Golem’s track record, as they originally leaked Resident Evil Village, and were right about almost every detail.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Resident Evil 4 VR Will get New 30 Minute Lengthy Gameplay Video

New Resident Evil 4 VR footage has been shared on-line, exhibiting extra of the sport’s visuals and new options. The brand new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Pocky, offers a really good overview of the sport with out spoiling it an excessive amount of. You may take a look at the brand new footage beneath.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Resident Evil 4 VR has content cut from the game in order appeal to a modern audience

System Requirements Optimum 1080p PC Build Low vs Ultra Screenshots GPU Performance Chart CPU List That Meet System Requirements GPU List That Meet System Requirements. Censorship is a hot topic these days, but I think we can all agree it's not as simple as a black and white answer. Although big companies taking action to be more inclusive and diversified is certainly a good thing, it can also lead to certain complications. The latest includes content cut from the upcoming VR port of Capcom’s most infamous title in the Resident Evil series.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Resident Evil 4 VR: What time does RE4 VR release on the Oculus Quest 2?

Resident Evil 4 isn't the newest Resident Evil title to come out of Capcom, but it's one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time - which is saying something for a horror game, right? Resident Evil 4 is a great game for so many reasons and now it looks like we're going to be able to become Leon in a more literal sense with Resident Evil 4 VR - here's what time it's going to be available on the Oculus Quest 2.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Board Game Reveals Official Trailer and New Gameplay

Steamforged Games and Capcom are completing their Resident Evil trilogy of games with the game that started it all, and now they've given fans a new look at what's in store for players in the full trailer for Resident Evil: The Board Game, which you can watch in the video above. The game hits Kickstarter on October 26th, and as you can see in the video, the game will feature all of the elements that made the original game such a classic survival horror experience. You'll make your way through the mansion door by door, and you'll have to backtrack and solve puzzles to find keep moving forward. All the while you'll be encountering zombies, zombie dogs, and more, and you'll need to decide which enemies are deserving of all that coveted ammo.
VIDEO GAMES

