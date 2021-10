Workshops, exhibitions, performances, installations, murals, and more across the five boroughs are free and open to all. NEW YORK—Mayor de Blasio today announced the culmination of the New York City Artist Corps program with several showcases and hundreds of individual events happening across the boroughs this October. Coinciding with National Arts and Humanities Month, the City Artist Corps Showcases are a citywide celebration driven by this once-in-a-generation investment in the city’s artists as a way of reconnecting residents to arts and culture and fostering a fair, equitable, and vibrant recovery for all.

