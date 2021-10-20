CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleI'm of two minds when it comes to whether or not someone should play Resident Evil 4 VR. If you've never touched the original RE4, then by no means should you jump into this version; everything that made (and makes, for that matter) it important would completely go over your head...

ComicBook

Resident Evil Teases Special Halloween Announcements

Capcom has had all kinds of Resident Evil announcements this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise, and with Halloween coming up, those announcements apparently aren't stopping anytime soon. Over on Capcom's Japanese site, a page has been set up for a Halloween-themed celebration of the Resident Evil franchise. Multiple announcements are teased on that page now with the reveals spaced out from now until October 29th with some of the announcements already made now.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

The VR Drop: Evil Fitness Week

There has been some virtual reality (VR) filled months in 2021 but October definitely looks like it’ll be taking the crown. This past week’s hardware reveals have been quite intense and next week there are more videogames to get excited about, one, in particular, is returning from the grave. Viro...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Resident Evil: Village DLC Might Be Revealed This Halloween

It does seem like developer-and-publisher Capcom will soon be revealing the previously promised post-release expansion pack for Resident Evil: Village. According to a newly launched website earlier today, Capcom will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise by dropping multiple announcements throughout the Halloween festivities. There are...
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Fan Project Reveals Work on a ‘Classic’ Remake of Resident Evil 3

While the (relatively) recent Resident Evil 3 remake was widely praised by many, it wasn’t without its critics. For me, personally, I think one of the biggest problems the game had was that it was too short (I beat it in 5.3 hours according to Steam). For many though, they simply disliked the fact that, similar to the Resident Evil 2 remake, a lot of the ‘features’ (if they can so be called) from the original title had been abandoned. Following the post of a new video, however, it seems that a new fan project is well underway to recreate Resident Evil 3, and yes, this version will include fixed cameras, tank controls, and everything else that made the 1999 title so wonderfully clunky!
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Several New Resident Evil Announcements to Appear Through October

Capcom will share several Resident Evil related announcements through the month of October. To celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary, Capcom has opened a special website. The website itself reveals that a total of seven Resident Evil related announcements will be shared through the month. Additionally, the website is currently exclusive to the Japanese Resident Evil Portal website. The English website, however, features a special interview with Takeshi Okamoto, a professor of zombie studies.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Watches are Inspired by Umbrella

Capcom will collaborate with MTM Watch to release a series of two Resident Evil 25th anniversary watches inspired by the Umbrella Corporation. One of the available watches is inspired by Red Umbrella, while the second watch is inspired by Blue Umbrella. The watches can be purchased individually for 64,900 yen, or roughly $567, and as a set for 119,900 yen or $1,048. The Resident Evil 25th anniversary Umbrella Corporation watches will ship in February 2022. Pre-orders are immediately available. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Resident Evil” New Film vs. Game Featurette

Sony Pictures has released the first featurette for the horror reboot “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” based on the popular video game series. The film’s writer-director Johannes Roberts promises fans an adaptation that remains faithful to its source material, so much so the clip offers side-by-side comparisons between the scenes from the film and the game to show how the character and set designs match.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Resident Evil 4 VR' Removes Out-Of-Date Dialogue And Controversial Animations

Capcom’s Virtual Reality remake of Resident Evil 4 launches tomorrow (October 21) for the Oculus Quest 2. However, it won’t be quite the same experience you remember. Aside from the obvious fact that the entire game has been redesigned to work as a first-person VR experience, there have been a handful of other updates to bring it more in line with the modern world.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Resident Evil 4 VR Review: An Incredible Way To Revisit A Classic

There are clear issues with the port and you should play the original first, but Resident Evil 4 is still a powerful experience in VR. Read on for our Resident Evil 4 VR review. Like you, I’m sure, I was worried. Very worried, in fact. Fans are rightfully protective over...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2. While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of a sexually suggestive nature.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Resident Evil 4 VR has content cut from the game in order appeal to a modern audience

System Requirements Optimum 1080p PC Build Low vs Ultra Screenshots GPU Performance Chart CPU List That Meet System Requirements GPU List That Meet System Requirements. Censorship is a hot topic these days, but I think we can all agree it's not as simple as a black and white answer. Although big companies taking action to be more inclusive and diversified is certainly a good thing, it can also lead to certain complications. The latest includes content cut from the upcoming VR port of Capcom’s most infamous title in the Resident Evil series.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Resident Evil 4 in VR almost feels like a whole new game

The first Oculus Quest 2-exclusive major holiday game is here and it's a throwback: Resident Evil 4 has been ported over to Facebook's standalone VR headset, with graphics boosts that need the newer Quest 2 hardware to run. This isn't the first horror game in VR, or even the first zombie game. It's an extremely common genre, with Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Arizona Sunshine and Lies Beneath already available to jump-scare you while in a headset. But Resident Evil 4 feels like the most momentous and it's a pretty surprisingly great adaptation based on my initial time with it. The VR-based interface makes it feel, in fact, like it was a game made for VR from the beginning.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Facebook Responds To Changes To Sexist Sequences In Resident Evil 4 VR

Facebook says it worked with Capcom and developer Armature to implement some changes to the upcoming VR version of Resident Evil 4 that update it “for a modern audience”. Earlier this month reports surfaced that the new version of the game, which launches tomorrow, made dialogue and animation changes, specifically to the character of Ashley Graham, the President’s daughter. Protagonist Leon Kennedy is sent to rescue Graham when she’s captured by an unknown group, and players spend much of the game protecting her as they escort her to safety. Leon is also aided by Ingrid Hannigan, a government agent that provides support over comms.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Resident Evil 4 VR version edits out several lines of dialogue

UPDATE 3.15pm UK: Oculus has now provided the following statement on changes to its Resident Evil 4 VR version:. "Oculus Studios, Armature, and Capcom partnered closely to remaster Resident Evil 4 from the ground up for VR," a Facebook spokesperson told Eurogamer today. "This includes immersive environments and high-resolution graphics. It also includes select changes to in-game dialogue and animations that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience."
VIDEO GAMES
cosmicbook.news

'Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City' Trailer Offers Origins Of Evil

Earlier in the month saw Sony release the Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City trailer which teases the origins of evil. "ALERT! Witness the origin of Evil in the NEW TRAILER for #ResidentEvil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity. See it exclusively in movie theaters November 24," states the video description. Watch below. Returning to...
MOVIES

