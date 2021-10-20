Resident Evil 4 VR

While the (relatively) recent Resident Evil 3 remake was widely praised by many, it wasn’t without its critics. For me, personally, I think one of the biggest problems the game had was that it was too short (I beat it in 5.3 hours according to Steam). For many though, they simply disliked the fact that, similar to the Resident Evil 2 remake, a lot of the ‘features’ (if they can so be called) from the original title had been abandoned. Following the post of a new video, however, it seems that a new fan project is well underway to recreate Resident Evil 3, and yes, this version will include fixed cameras, tank controls, and everything else that made the 1999 title so wonderfully clunky!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO