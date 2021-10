MONMOUTH, Ill. – Mathematics and archaeology will be featured in an interdisciplinary talk to help observe International Archaeology Day, which was earlier this month. In collaboration with former Monmouth classics professor Alana Newman –who is now director of the Warren County History Museum – Sostarecz has been working on Reflectance Transformation Imaging. Known as RTI, it is an imaging technique used in archaeology to bring out surface details on artifacts without being invasive.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO