SpaceX could make Elon Musk world’s first trillionaire, says Morgan Stanley

By Rupert Neate Wealth correspondent
The Guardian
 8 days ago
Elon Musk Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, with an estimated $241bn fortune, could become the first trillionaire, an investment bank has predicted.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley forecast that Musk, who has made most of his wealth from the electric car company Tesla, could make much more money from his fledgling space exploration business SpaceX.

The analyst Adam Jonas said the company, founded in 2002, was “challenging any preconceived notion of what was possible and the timeframe possible, in terms of rockets, launch vehicles and supporting infrastructure”.

He added: “More than one client has told us if Elon Musk were to become the first trillionaire ... it won’t be because of Tesla. Others have said SpaceX may eventually be the most highly valued company in the world – in any industry.”

Jonas said SpaceX’s Starship reusable rockets that could take people and cargo to the moon and Mars had the potential to transform investor expectations around the space industry.

He said: “As one client put it, ‘talking about space before Starship is like talking about the internet before Google.’”

Jonas estimates that the privately held SpaceX could be worth $200bn (£145bn), and rise higher still as it exploits a range of potential industries, including space infrastructure, Earth observation and deep-space exploration.

The company was valued at $100bn in a secondary share sale this month , making it the world’s second-biggest privately held company, behind the internet firm ByteDance. Musk owns roughly 48% of SpaceX.

Musk overtook Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person in January, only to slip back before regaining the top spot later in the year. He is estimated by the Bloomberg billionaires index to have a $241bn paper fortune, about $42bn more than Bezos.

Austonia

Elon Musk to become a true Austinite with launch of Tesla beer

First, he dabbled in tequila. Now, he's on to beer. Tesla will soon launch its own beer, CEO Elon Musk announced earlier this month from Germany at the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg County Fair. Musk showed photos of the futuristic, not-at-all-traditional bottle with the T symbol and its name, "Gigabier," in blue lettering across the side of the bottle.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Just 2% of Elon Musk’s wealth could help solve world hunger, UN says

A small group of billionaires could help solve world hunger with just a fraction of their wealth, the United Nations has said. UN food chief David Beasley, director of the World Food Programme, called on wealthy individuals to “step up now, on a one-time basis” - specifically naming the world’s two richest men, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. He said that $6 billion would help 42 million feed people who are “literally going to die if we don’t reach them”, adding: “It’s not complicated”. According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk has a net worth of nearly $289 billion (£209 billion), with...
ADVOCACY
