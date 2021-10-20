Freedom House Welcomes Emily Waechter as COO and Anne Richard as Distinguished Fellow and Afghanistan Coordination Lead

Two prominent individuals with Colorado ties were connected to the organizers of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to new claims. U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert figures prominently in a blockbuster report from Rolling Stone; and the Washington Post takes aim at John Eastman, a retired professor who spoke at the rally at the White House, standing alongside Donald Trump sycophant Rudolph Giuliani, before the brutality broke out at the Capitol. Eastman has filed an intent to sue the University of Colorado Boulder after programs he'd been contracted to present as a visiting scholar were canceled following the violent attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.

