Fine print: Sheriff's log Oct. 10-16

By Brown County Democrat - bcdemocrat.com
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 10 12:10 a.m. Extra patrol in 1400 block...

ourcommunitynow.com

brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report – Oct. 21

On Monday, October 18, Deputy Andre Smoot responded to a Criminal Trespass call at E Hall, Bangs. While on scene it was determined the complainant wanted a Criminal Trespass Warning issued against the father of her child. The suspect was later located and served the warning. On Monday, October 18,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Uinta County Herald

Uinta County Sheriff's Office incidents and arrests (Oct. 4-10)

Editor’s note: Information contained in this report is compiled from a daily activity log and an arrest record maintained by the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office. Those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law; charges listed may not reflect final disposition of cases. The Uinta County...
UINTA COUNTY, WY
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Jail Log: Oct. 21

These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers buare not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges. • Christopher David Campi, 24, 11800 block of Hollyhock Drive, Fishers. Booked 7:32 a.m. Tuesday, possession...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Mail Carrier Hit, Killed By Driver Of Vehicle In Greene County

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — A mail carrier was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Greene County. (Photo Credit: Newschopper 2) The crash happened Monday on Andrews Road in Morris Township. The Greene County Coroner’s Office said Chad Varner, 49, was hit and killed after leaving his vehicle to deliver a package. Greene County Regional Police Chief Zach Sams told KDKA Varner was hit while behind a row of hedges in the front yard of a home. The driver of the vehicle left the roadway and hit the man. “There was a row of hedges right in front of...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Itemlive.com

POLICE LOG: 10-16-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department The post POLICE LOG: 10-16-21 appeared first on Itemlive.
BOSTON, MA
eastcountytoday.net

Oct. 10-16: Pittsburg Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls over the past week reported October 10-16 which focuses on the higher priority call responses. 10/12 – W 12th St & Cutter St. Battery. 10/10 – 700 block W 17th St. 10/12 – Civic Ave & Railroad Ave. 10/16 –...
PITTSBURG, CA
Daily Nebraskan

Weekly Crime Log, Oct. 10-16

Between Oct. 10-16, the most frequently reported crimes to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department were non-reportable accidents and larceny from a motor vehicle with four reports each, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log. Stolen bikes and vandalism, not including graffiti or drive-by shootings, and minors in possession...
LINCOLN, NE
Portland Tribune

Scappoose Police Log: Oct. 10-20, 2021

This week's calls include: stolen paperwork, more catalytic converter thefts and a cat food shoplifter. During a traffic stop, a driver was cited and released for driving while suspended, speeding and driving uninsured. Monday, Oct. 11. Officers responded to a theft that occurred in the 52000 block of Northeast First...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
CBS Denver

Deadly Hit & Run At I-70 And Pecos Street Under Investigation

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened over the weekend on Interstate 70 near Pecos Street. Police say a driver collided with a pedestrian who was on the highway at 1 a.m. on Sunday. After that, the car drove away. The pedestrian died at the scene. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Police say a suspect is in custody after a triple homicide in Farmington. Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of 183rd Street West to check on the welfare of a person visiting the home. That’s when they found the victims and the suspect. “All I know is what’s on the news right now. We heard a homicide and that’s all I heard,” said Quentin Boe. Boe arrived at the home on 183rd Street looking for answers. His friend who lives there hasn’t responded to any of his calls or text messages, and Boe is worried...
FARMINGTON, MN
The Tribune

Man arrested after Greeley SWAT responds to disturbance with weapons

A 30-year-old man is in jail after a three-hour standoff with police ended with a SWAT team deployment. On Tuesday afternoon, police were called to a disturbance with weapons in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue. On arrival, police learned Mason Meza was involved and refused to exit the home. He had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to police.
GREELEY, CO
The Blade

Daily Log: 10/20

Avery and Bob Nichols, Toledo, girl, Oct. 19. Zeta and Jacob Thomas II, Toledo, boy, Oct. 18. Amanda Sobie, Toledo, boy, Oct. 19. Bernice Medina, Toledo, boy, Oct. 16. Devon and Joshua Fuelling, Toledo, girl, Oct. 16.
TOLEDO, OH
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Sheriff's crime log: Stolen toilet, unicorn costume theft, more

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 29. Vandalism was reported at Regional Park in the 3700 block of Richardson Drive in Auburn after items were destroyed in the public restroom....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
millburysutton.com

Millbury Fire Logs, week of Oct. 13-16

2:13 p.m.: The master box at 117 High School was set off in error. 10:20 p.m.: A carbon monoxide alarm sounded on Riverlin Street. It turned out the detector was faulty. 5:40 a.m.: Southwest Cutoff, a commercial fire alarm sounded; it turned out to be a found broken sprinkler pipe. All companies cleared.
MILLBURY, MA

