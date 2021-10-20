Fine print: Sheriff's log Oct. 10-16

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Police say a suspect is in custody after a triple homicide in Farmington. Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of 183rd Street West to check on the welfare of a person visiting the home. That’s when they found the victims and the suspect. “All I know is what’s on the news right now. We heard a homicide and that’s all I heard,” said Quentin Boe. Boe arrived at the home on 183rd Street looking for answers. His friend who lives there hasn’t responded to any of his calls or text messages, and Boe is worried...

FARMINGTON, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO