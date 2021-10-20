Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton vs. USC's Drake London is A Must-See Matchup

Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton is “questionable” to return against USC tonight after an apparent knee injury suffered late in the first quarter. Hamilton was attempting to tackle star Trojans receiver Drake London along the sideline when he fell awkwardly. Hamilton headed to the injury tent and could then be seen throughout the second quarter on the sideline, moving slowly, without his helmet.
SOUTH BEND — All-American safety Kyle Hamilton was the last Notre Dame football player to reach the tunnel to the locker room at halftime of Saturday night’s home game against USC. Hamilton left the game late in the first quarter after he shoved USC wide receiver Drake London out of...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday about the upcoming North Carolina game. He also took questions. Here are the highlights of what he said. “Kyle Hamilton will be out this week. He'll get further testing and see where he is later this week. We don't think it's a long-term situation but he's out this week. As relates to Chris Tyree, that was a game-time decision. He's moving well. We're optimistic that he'll be back this week. Alexander Ehrensberger had back spasms and he was feeling better today. Again, I think we're hopeful that continues to clear up and gets better moving forward. Zeke Correll was in our concussion protocol. We expect him to move around. He'll be in the weight room today and we expect him to move around tomorrow if things progress after today. Adam Shibley had surgery. He had rotator cuff surgery and he'll be out for the year.
Notre Damestandout safety Kyle Hamilton will miss this week's game against North Carolinawith a right knee injury, coach Brian Kelly said Monday. Hamilton, who earned All-America honors in 2020 and leads Notre Dame with three interceptions, left Saturday's game against USClate in the first quarter and did not return. He fell awkwardly along the Notre Dame sideline while pushing USC star wide receiver Drake London out of bounds on a 29-yard gain.
Notre Dame played three quarters without its best defensive player against USC. Now the Irish have to face at least four more quarters in the same situation. Head coach Brian Kelly said junior safety Kyle Hamilton will not play against North Carolina (4-3) on Saturday because of the knee injury he sustained in the first quarter against the Trojans.
Notre Dame safety DJ Brown (2) looks over the offense before a play against Wisconsin at Soldier Field on Sept. 25 in Chicago. He'll be asked to start in place of Kyle Hamilton, who will miss the North Carolina game with a knee injury.
Some players work on rehabilitation exercises with a trainer off to the side when they go down with an injury. They stay out of the way and focus on themselves and what they need to do to get healthy. Not Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton. He's rehabbing his injured...
