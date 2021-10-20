CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton vs. USC's Drake London is A Must-See Matchup

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn terms of star power, it doesn’t get much bigger...

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton questionable to return against USC

Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton is “questionable” to return against USC tonight after an apparent knee injury suffered late in the first quarter. Hamilton was attempting to tackle star Trojans receiver Drake London along the sideline when he fell awkwardly. Hamilton headed to the injury tent and could then be seen throughout the second quarter on the sideline, moving slowly, without his helmet.
Notre Dame Notebook: Kyle Hamilton, Offensive Line, Quarterback Play

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday about the upcoming North Carolina game. He also took questions. Here are the highlights of what he said. “Kyle Hamilton will be out this week. He'll get further testing and see where he is later this week. We don't think it's a long-term situation but he's out this week. As relates to Chris Tyree, that was a game-time decision. He's moving well. We're optimistic that he'll be back this week. Alexander Ehrensberger had back spasms and he was feeling better today. Again, I think we're hopeful that continues to clear up and gets better moving forward. Zeke Correll was in our concussion protocol. We expect him to move around. He'll be in the weight room today and we expect him to move around tomorrow if things progress after today. Adam Shibley had surgery. He had rotator cuff surgery and he'll be out for the year.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) out Saturday vs. North Carolina Ta...

Notre Damestandout safety Kyle Hamilton will miss this week's game against North Carolinawith a right knee injury, coach Brian Kelly said Monday. Hamilton, who earned All-America honors in 2020 and leads Notre Dame with three interceptions, left Saturday's game against USClate in the first quarter and did not return. He fell awkwardly along the Notre Dame sideline while pushing USC star wide receiver Drake London out of bounds on a 29-yard gain.
Kyle Hamilton is out; what’s next for the Notre Dame defense at safety?

Notre Dame played three quarters without its best defensive player against USC. Now the Irish have to face at least four more quarters in the same situation. Head coach Brian Kelly said junior safety Kyle Hamilton will not play against North Carolina (4-3) on Saturday because of the knee injury he sustained in the first quarter against the Trojans.
Brown to start in place of injured Hamilton for Irish

Notre Dame safety DJ Brown (2) looks over the offense before a play against Wisconsin at Soldier Field on Sept. 25 in Chicago. He'll be asked to start in place of Kyle Hamilton, who will miss the North Carolina game with a knee injury.
Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
James Franklin gearing up to leave Penn State for SEC job?

James Franklin has reportedly hired a new agent, and the move could signal that the Penn State coach is positioning himself to leave for a new job this offseason. John Brice of FootballScoop.com reported on Monday that Franklin has hired Jimmy Sexton of Creative Artists Agency. He was previously represented by Trace Armstrong of Athletes First.
Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
5 potential transfer destinations for D.J. Uiagalelei

With D.J. Uiagalelei getting benched during Clemson’s game against Pittsburgh, here are five potential transfer destinations for the sophomore. The Clemson Tigers’ disastrous 2021 season got that much worse on Saturday. The team trailed the No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers 14-7 at halftime and immediately saw that deficit extend to 21-7 after quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw a pick-six on the opening drive of the second half.
Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
Kirk Herbstreit enters new name in USC head coaching search

As rumors swirl regarding USC’s head coaching search, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit entered a new name in the coaching search. While the ESPN analyst admitted while he doesn’t believe he would leave, the Trojans should “knock on” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s door. “I think Brian Kelly would be an...
