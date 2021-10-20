St. Augustine motel transformed into digital property The Local

Everyone knows that part of what makes St. Augustine so unique is its arts and culture scene. From artists, vintage enthusiasts, jewelers, and local eateries, this city wouldn't be the same without them. Now, residents and visitors alike will have the chance to connect in a new way as they shop local goods and meet the people that craft them. The small business duo comprised of Jenna Alexander Studio and Sunday Gathering Table will be kicking off their brand new bi-annual event with a Moonlight Market on Saturday, November 13th, from 5-9pm. The curated event will include dozens of local artisans, food and drink, and DJ: Zach Engh spinning vinyl records, all underneath a twinkle-lit, outdoor space.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO