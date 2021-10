Moonlight star Mahershala Ali is grieving the death of his beloved cousin. Ali's cousin, Princess Rochelle Littleton, recently passed away. The prolific actor shared the news in an Instagram post featuring a photo of him and another two other family members as children, with one giving Ali a peck on the cheek. "She gave us so much love - Rest Peacefully Cuz [sic]," he captioned the photo. In another photo in the same post, Littleton and Ali hug one another closely.

