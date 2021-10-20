CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Weekly mortgage demand drops over 6% after interest rates move even higher

By Diana Olick, @in/dianaolick, @DianaOlickCNBC, @DianaOlick
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less) increased to 3.23% from 3.18% for loans with a 20% down payment. The 30-year fixed rate has risen 20 basis points over the past month and is now at the highest level since...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Rising Home Prices Are Causing Mortgages to Fall Through

Inflated housing prices don't just force buyers to spend more -- they can also put their home loans at risk. Buying a home is a challenge in today's market. Not only is real estate inventory limited by over 5 million homes, but home prices have soared over the past year. Now, buyers are being forced to take out larger mortgages to cover their costs.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Current Mortgage Rates -- October 28, 2021: Most Rates Rise

Should you apply for a mortgage? Knowing how rates are trending will help you decide. Mortgage rates are mixed today. While the 30-year loan came down slightly, remaining rates rose. Here's what rates look like on Oct. 28, 2021:. Mortgage Type Today's Interest Rate. 30-year fixed mortgage 3.323%. 20-year fixed...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Interest Rates#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Mortgage Lenders#Mba
BBC

Budget 2021: Surge in house prices predicted to slow

The UK's pandemic house price boom is forecast to come to an end, but property prices are still expected to rise in each of the next five years. Some surveys have recorded house prices rising at a rate of more than 10% a year but the government's official, independent, forecasters have said this will drop to 3.5% by 2026.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Mortgage Rates Reach 8-Month High. Should Buyers Be Worried?

Mortgage rates have been on the rise. Here's what buyers need to know. Mortgage rates have been sitting at competitive levels since 2020, and that's fueled a major surge in buyer demand. In fact, mortgage lenders have been busy over the past year and a half processing applications for purchase mortgages as well as refinances.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
therealdeal.com

As housing price growth plateaus, Shiller warns buyers of “bumpy” ride

After months of U.S. home prices rapidly accelerating, new figures show the growth is slowing — not that bargain hunters are ready to whip out their wallets. U.S. home prices rose 19.8 percent year-over-year in August, after July’s 19.7 percent annual increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. The leveling off comes after four straight months of record-setting, increasing growth.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Mortgage rates rise to an 8-month high, tanking refinance demand

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 3.30% from 3.23%. Refinance demand fell 2% week to week, seasonally adjusted. Volume was 26% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased 4% for the week but...
REAL ESTATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Mortgage applications rise despite increase in interest rates

Mortgage applications rose 0.3% on a week-over-week, seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Oct. 22, while the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose seven basis points to 3.30%, the Mortgage Bankers Association said, citing its Market Composite Index. The average contract interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MARKETS
Money

Daily Mortgage Rates Slide Again | October 27, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage slid to 3.532% today, the second day in a row that rates have moved lower. Rates have been drifting lower after nearly crossing the 3.6% mark earlier this week. The 30-year refinance rate also edged lower, decreasing to 3.666%. Lower rates means...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy