5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Charles Schwab

The Trade: The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Chairman Charles Schwab disposed a total of 199400 shares at an average price of $80.34. The insider received $1,044,375.80 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Charles Schwab, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

What Charles Schwab Does: Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website.

Ford

The Trade: Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) President, Ford Europe Stuart Rowley sold a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $16.00. The insider received $240,031.92 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Ford Motor recently rolled out the first units of the locally-built Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle from its Changan manufacturing plant in Chongqing.

What Ford Does: Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe.

Accenture

The Trade: Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Chief Executive – Europe Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold a total of 5233 shares at an average price of $340.81. The insider received $1,783,453.87 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Accenture announced plans to collaborate with MediaMarktSaturn to reshape content creation.

What Accenture Does: Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration.

Bank of America

The Trade: Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) President - Retail and Preferred & Small Business Banking Dean C Athanasia sold a total of 108478 shares at an average price of $45.77. The insider received $4,965,038.06 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The bank, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

What Bank of America Does: Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets.

Coinbase Global

The Trade: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold a total of 87649 shares at an average price of $273.69. The insider received $23,988,474.38 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The National Basketball Association announced its first cryptocurrency sponsorship in a partnerhsip with Coinbase Global.

What Coinbase Global Does: Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy.

