Presidential Election

Sen. Cortez Masto is among the Democrats meeting with Biden over his agenda

By Public Editor
NPR
 8 days ago

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada about her meeting with President Biden along with other moderate Democrats to reach a deal on the Build Back Better plan. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada joins us next. She was part of...

www.npr.org

Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
wvxu.org

Biden heads overseas as Democrats push his agenda in Congress and more to discuss with the Political Junkie

President Joe Biden heads overseas for a couple of global summits while Democrats in Congress continue to fight for his legislative agenda, even amongst themselves. The former White House coronavirus response coordinator says 130,000 COVID-19 deaths in this country were unnecessary and that former President Donald Trump was distracted from the response by the 2020 election.
TheDailyBeast

Progressives Have to Lose for Democrats to Win on Biden Agenda

Democrats are finally nearing the end on a legacy-defining win for President Joe Biden and the party. But for them to cross the finish line, progressives will have to accept a bill that’s far less than what they wanted—handing a win to moderates like Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)—while the left swallows yet another social welfare spending half-loaf.
NPR

Biden makes his case to House Democrats for a $1.75 trillion spending framework

President Biden made his case this morning to House Democrats for a $1.75 trillion framework of social safety net and climate spending. But Biden, who leaves for Europe later today for a pair of summits, left the timing of the votes on a resulting bill up to House leaders. A senior administration official told reporters Biden believes this framework will earn the support of all 50 Democratic senators and pass the House. But the package does not include key progressive priorities, including paid family leave, free community college or measures to lower the costs of prescription drugs. Joining us now to discuss all of this is NPR's Deirdre Walsh who covers Congress. Deirdre, no paid family leave, no community college, no measures to lower the cost of prescription drugs - is the White House being optimistic about winning progressive support for this?
WJHL

Biden urges bill over ‘finish line’ as Dems eye new surtax

WASHINGTON (AP) — With his signature domestic initiative at stake, President Joe Biden is urging Democrats to wrap up talks and bring the social services and climate change bill “over the finish line” before he departs Thursday for global summits overseas. Top Democratic leaders are signaling a deal is within reach even though momentum fizzled […]
KTLA

Senate Democrats unveil new billionaires’ tax proposal

Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate. With his signature domestic initiative at stake, Biden […]
TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race to wrap up talks before the president departs this […]
Fortune

Democrats unveil corporate minimum tax plan to pay for Biden’s agenda—and it has Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s backing

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Senate Democrats today unveiled a proposed 15% minimum tax on corporate earnings as they seek a compromise on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Three senators—Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Angus King (I-Maine)—rolled...
