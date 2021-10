Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is getting used to addressing the media after losses and he got another chance to do it in London on Sunday. The Dolphins led the Jaguars by 10 points in the second quarter, fell behind, and moved back into the lead in the fourth quarter before the Jaguars were able to hit two field goals to tie and win the game. The 23-20 loss is their fifth in a row and Flores said that the brunt of the blame for the loss belongs on his shoulders.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO