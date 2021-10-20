CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shares gain on earnings optimism

By Tom Wilson, Hideyuki Sano
Cover picture for the articleLONDON/TOKYO (Oct 20): Shares from Asia to Europe gained on Wednesday on rising optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings, while government bond yields rose and the yen fell to its lowest in four years against the US dollar. The regional Euro STOXX 600 traded up 0.1% after...

MarketWatch

Stocks open higher, shrugging off GDP slowdown as investors focus on earnings

Stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, with investors looking past a sharper-than-expected slowdown in third-quarter economic growth as strong corporate earnings results continue to roll in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.3%, to 35,596, while the S&P 500 gained 21 points, or 0.5%, to trade at 4,573. The Nasdaq Composite rose 64 points, or 0.4%, to 15,300. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third-quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product, the official scorecard of the American economy. The reading marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Asia shares slip despite signs of optimism on global economy

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares slipped on Friday, despite recent signs of optimism about the global economy, including recent rallies on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged down 0.9% in morning trading to 28,559.89, as investors mostly took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the nationwide parliamentary elections Sunday. The...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Us Treasuries#Us Dollar#Inflation#Index Futures#German#Asml Holdings#Swiss#Nestle#Nordea Asset Management#Msci#European Central Bank
theedgemarkets.com

A bond selloff is coming to emerging markets of Korea and India

(Oct 28): Bond markets in South Korea and India are the most vulnerable to a sell-off in the region’s emerging markets, even if they’re typically at opposite ends of the investment spectrum. Inflation in these two nations — one a tech exporter and the other a services and agriculture-driven economy...
WORLD
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold set for third weekly gain as US bond yields, dollar tumble

BENGALURU (Oct 29): Gold prices on Friday were set to mark a third straight weekly gain as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and a tepid dollar lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was steady at $1,797.82 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, but gained 0.3% so far this week. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,799.40 per ounce.
BUSINESS
Stocks
Business
Bitcoin
World
Economy
Japan
Markets
Netherlands
Oil Prices
Tesla
theedgemarkets.com

Japanese shares dip ahead of election outcome; slow recovery weighs

TOKYO (Oct 29): Japanese shares dipped on Friday as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of an outcome of the country's general election, while concerns over a slow economic recovery also weighed on risk appetite. The Nikkei share average was flat at 28,786,19, as of 0125 GMT, after losing...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin slips below US$60,000 as ETF-related bliss evaporates

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK (Oct 27): Bitcoin slid below US$60,000 as euphoria over the first US crypto ETF dissipated and traders took profits following a record-breaking rally. The biggest digital asset by market value fell as much as 6.4% to US$58,132, reaching the lowest intraday price in almost two weeks. It peaked at US$66,976 on Oct 20. Ether also sank about 6% and smaller tokens took a hit as well, with Dogecoin and Solana each tumbling more than 7%. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks some of the largest digital coins, fell 7.5% at one point.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Australian shares fall, bond yield soars on rate hike fears

(Oct 28): Australian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by mining and energy stocks on weak commodity prices, while the central bank's decision to skip buying a government bond prompted investors to begin pricing in a rate hike. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% lower at 7,430.4 with most sectors...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Retreats from Record Highs as Earnings Optimism Wanes

The positive sentiment from a strong earnings season couldn't last forever, and that is looking evident as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has shed around 108 points by midday, falling from record levels. The S&P 500 Index (SPX), meanwhile, is hovering around breakeven, and a rise today could mark the broader market index's 58th record close of the year. Lastly, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) sports solid gains this afternoon, thanks to more upbeat Big Tech earnings.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Solid Microsoft forecast, tech strength push Nasdaq higher

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Oct 27): The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose on Wednesday after a robust forecast from Microsoft supported optimism about the third-quarter earnings season, while a decline in oil prices hurt shares of energy companies. Microsoft Corp gained 3.9% to hit a record high after it guided a strong end to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS

