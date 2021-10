Flint, MI– The deadline to register for the Flint water lawsuit settlement was more than six months ago, but the claims process has still not started. During a status conference on Oct. 27, Special Master Deborah Greenspan explained the holdup, as well as the progress that has been made to get to that next step. She said she had originally thought the claims process could begin in September, but that “there have been other events that made that not possible.”

