Celebs Support Jamie Foxx as He Remembers Sister in Heartbreaking Post 1 Year after Her Death

Jamie Foxx continues to mourn the passing of his beloved sister Deondra a year after her death, and celebrities have made sure to show their support to the grieving actor.

Jamie Foxx is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry for being a multi-talented singer, comedian, and actor. Born on December 13, 1967, in Texas, he first rose to fame as a cast member of "In Living Color."

In 2004, he earned an Academy Award for portraying Ray Charles in the biopic "Ray." Two years later, he ventured into music by collaborating with Kanye West on the track "Gold Digger."

JAMIE FOXX'S EARLY LIFE

His personal life is just as eventful as his career. When his parents separated when he was less than a year old, he was adopted by his maternal grandparents.

Aside from Foxx, he also has a younger sister named DeOndra Dixon, who had down syndrome. She was his sister from Foxx's mom, Louise Annette Dixon, and his stepfather George.

A PROUD OLDER BROTHER

Through the years, the actor made sure to shower his sister with all the love and support he could give. They had a special bond, and a year after her death, he remains heartbroken by her loss.

In 2016, Foxx attended an event alongside his sister, where Dixon walked a fashion runway alongside Queen Latifah. She is a down syndrome ambassador, and Foxx made sure to support her in this all the way.

A BRIGHT LIGHT

During the event, Dixon and Foxx posed alongside one another on the red carpet, where he proudly described his sister as a star. He said during an interview:

"She just lights the room up, just as big as any star."

CELEBRATING HER LIFE

Every single year, Foxx makes sure to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day in honor of Dixon. She was an absolute inspiration to him, especially since she lived life to the fullest despite her condition.

She was a Special Olympics athlete and the first recipient of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. Foxx also noted how her sister brought their family together.

DEONDRA'S DEATH

During the time of Dixon's death, Foxx's mother and father both lived with him alongside his sister. He described the situation as "so much pain," acknowledging that it was all so abrupt.

Dixon died at the age of 36 on October 19, 2020. The award-winning actor made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of himself with his beloved sister.

EXPRESSING HIS HEARTBREAK

The actor was honest in saying his heart was "shattered into a million pieces." However, instead of saying she had passed away, he decided to use the word "transitioned," as he believes she will always be alive.

Chris Brown, whom Foxx revealed was Dixon's self-proclaimed boyfriend, paid tribute to her when she died.

REMEMBERING HIS SISTER

Foxx went on to remember how Dixon was a bright light wherever she went. He remembers their great moments, from dancing on his music videos, to dancing in the Grammys. He went on to say:

"Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me..."

ABOUT DEONDRA DIXON

Dixon was born on September 6, 1984, in Dallas, Texas. She started competing in the Special Olympics since she was in the 6th grade, and she continued to compete for nine years.

In 2002, she moved to California to live with her famous brother and the rest of their family. She dreamt of being a professional dancer, and during an interview with her when she was still alive, she shared Foxx gave her opportunities to fulfill her dream.

CELEBRITIES PAYING TRIBUTE

Dixon is well-loved not only by her brother but by all those who have met her, including numerous celebrities. Chris Brown, whom Foxx revealed was Dixon's self-proclaimed boyfriend, paid tribute to her when she died.

Brown shared a photo of himself hugging Dixon on his Instagram Story, with the words "I never say goodbye. Only see you later love you eternally."

HER 1ST DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Now, a year after her death, Foxx made sure to pay tribute to her once again with a photo of themselves hugging. The actor admitted that he is still numb, in disbelief, and in shock that she is no longer with him.

However, despite the pain that came with her loss, Foxx shares that he is in love with his memories of Dixon and that he misses her a lot. A testament to Dixon's life, celebrities and fans alike flocked to the comment section of Foxx's post, remembering her.

SHOWING SUPPORT TO FOXX

Eva Longoria shared how she loves Deondra, and Meagan Good reminded her that she is missed. Freddie Freeman, a Canadian-American professional baseball player for the Atlanta Braves, assured Foxx that he was praying for Dixon and the family.

Brely Evans, an actress, singer, and comedian best known for "Ambitions" made sure to let Foxx know that she, too, was sending her love. Natalie Friedman, a good friend of Foxx, also made sure to say: "She has a special place in so many hearts she lives on."

HER 37TH HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY

Just last month, Foxx made sure to celebrate Dixon on what would have been her 37th birthday. He paid tribute to her on Instagram, saying how her memory lives inside of him forever.

The "Blame It" singer shared how he sometimes thinks he could hear his sister sliding from the staircase, but it was actually only in his head and heart. However, despite her not being with him physically, she is always with him.

The love shared between Foxx and Dixon is unfiltered and pure, and it's an inspiring thing to see him continue to honor his late sister in every way he can. Although she is no longer here, she continues to inspire Foxx to live life the best way he can.