The Justices have re-entered their velvet-lined room, and trust me, you should care. A new term for the United States Supreme Court begins on the first Monday in October, which this year fell on Oct. 4, 2021. This term is significant for many reasons, the first of which being that the Supreme Court is convening in-person for the first occasion since March 2020. Secondly, Justice Amy Coney Barrett is now present in the seat once occupied by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who passed away on Sept. 18, 2020. In the upcoming term, the Justices are expected to hear and discuss some of the most controversial issues facing the American public today.

