Lexus has just revealed its all-new LX, the SUV that it believes to be the best way to mix off-road capability with luxury living. With loads of technological advancements, more comfort than ever before, and a refined chassis that will handle better on all surfaces, the Lexus LX looks like a compelling buy. But before it gets here, let's think about what else you could buy. Cadillac revealed the 2021 Escalade last year, and it still looks fantastic. Like the LX, a greater focus on premium features is once again present, but which should you buy? Let's see if we can come to a decision.

BUYING CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO