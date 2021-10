Breakfast has officially returned to the Taco Bell menu, and you have the chance to get some free food, as a result, this week. Anyone who knows me knows that Taco Bell is my favorite fast-food chain. I will choose food from there over any other fast food restaurant nine times out of ten. However, when it comes to breakfast food, that isn't the case. Taco Bell started serving breakfast food in 2014, and I have yet to actually try anything off of their breakfast menu in 2021. It's not because it doesn't look good, it's just not a place that I typically think of when I think of the word "breakfast".

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO