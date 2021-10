During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about the current WWE product:. “I think the WWE’s booking has just gotten a little stale. They’re trying desperately, as you see on NXT and so forth, to get younger. I think Big E, he’s not a young pup but he’s a new face in that role, and I think that’s what they’re trying to do. It’s like starting the race a little late in the game, it’s going to take a little while to catch up and develop young stars. I said this a million times on the show at nauseam, wrestling fans love new. They love surprises, they love things that they can’t call, and I believe that to this very day. No matter what their age is, they love surprises.”

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO