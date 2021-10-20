CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa calls himself an ‘aging superhero’ as he reveals Aquaman 2 set injuries

By Tina Campbell
 8 days ago
Jason Momoa has admitted that his age has been catching up with him while filming Aquaman 2.

The actor, 42, made the confession during an appearance on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he catalogued a number of injuries he has sustained while filming the DC comic book-inspired sequel.

He said: “I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I’ve gotta get surgery, I have a hernia. I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up.”

“I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I’m an aging superhero right now.”

Insisting that it was all worth it however, he said of the upcoming flick: “It’s gonna be a great movie, you’re gonna love it.”

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is due to hit cinemas next year.

