Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, ‘blindsided’ as charity refuses donation from her new book sales

Jamie Lynn Spears is said to have been “blindsided” after a charity she intended to donate proceeds to from her upcoming book sales, publicly declined.

The country singer, 30, recently announced that she would be opening up on her mental health struggles in new book, Things I Should Have Said.

Sharing a picture of the book cover on Instagram, she also vowed to donate proceeds to charity initiative, This Is My Brave.

On Monday however, the charity said it would be “taking action” following public outcry about the donation.

“Jamie Lynn Spears was totally blindsided by them walking away. The organisation was recommended and vetted and knew we were donating, but they’ve been overwhelmed,” a source told People.

“Unfortunately with them backing out, they are esentially saying that one person’s mental health struggles are more valid and important than another.

“They took a clear stand on whose story they thought had more value to them. Seems their actions don’t align with their mission of supporting all voices.”

The Zoe 101 star has been publicly criticised by her older sister Britney Spears, who has been battling to end a controversial 13-year-long conservatorship.

In a statement, This Is My Brave said: “We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organisation for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book.”

Adding: “We heard you. We’re taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended.

