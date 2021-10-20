CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, ‘blindsided’ as charity refuses donation from her new book sales

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Rk7F_0cWsPBS100

Jamie Lynn Spears is said to have been “blindsided” after a charity she intended to donate proceeds to from her upcoming book sales, publicly declined.

The country singer, 30, recently announced that she would be opening up on her mental health struggles in new book, Things I Should Have Said.

Sharing a picture of the book cover on Instagram, she also vowed to donate proceeds to charity initiative, This Is My Brave.

On Monday however, the charity said it would be “taking action” following public outcry about the donation.

“Jamie Lynn Spears was totally blindsided by them walking away. The organisation was recommended and vetted and knew we were donating, but they’ve been overwhelmed,” a source told People.

“Unfortunately with them backing out, they are esentially saying that one person’s mental health struggles are more valid and important than another.

“They took a clear stand on whose story they thought had more value to them. Seems their actions don’t align with their mission of supporting all voices.”

The Zoe 101 star has been publicly criticised by her older sister Britney Spears, who has been battling to end a controversial 13-year-long conservatorship.

In a statement, This Is My Brave said: “We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organisation for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book.”

Adding: “We heard you. We’re taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Killer Stephen Port made up story about victim to cover up murder, inquest told

Serial killer Stephen Port tried to cover his murderous tracks by telling a concerned neighbour his second victim died in mysterious circumstances abroad, an inquest heard. Ryan Edwards said Port also urged him not to speak to others about the death of 22-year-old Gabriel Kovari, and described how he had concerns about Port’s fascination with young men and children’s toys.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
buzzfeednews.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Claimed Her Parents Pushed Her To Have An Abortion When She Got Pregnant At 16 And “Tossed Insults” At Her When She Decided Against Adoption Before Putting Her Into Hiding

In her forthcoming memoir, Jamie Lynn Spears is claiming that her parents repeatedly tried to convince her to consider abortion or adoption when she got pregnant aged 16. Jamie Lynn — who has recently been at the center of public scrutiny for her apparent lack of support for her sister, Britney Spears, while she’s struggled under the terms of her conservatorship — is due to release her candid memoir, titled Things I Should Have Said, early next year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mic

Charity tells Jamie Lynn Spears to keep her damn money

It seems most of the world has truly decided to shun Britney Spears’s immediate family — even if they’re offering free money. Earlier this Tuesday, the mental health nonprofit This Is My Brave announced it would decline to receive any proceeds from the sales of Jamie Lynn Spears’s upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said.
CHARITIES
E! News

How Sam Asghari Shows His "Unwavering" Support for Britney Spears' Sons

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy. Sam Asghari's romance with Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday!. The 27-year-old fitness trainer, who proposed to the pop star last month and recently surprised her with a puppy, continues to show just how serious he is about their relationship. A...
PETS
Page Six

Jamie Lynn Spears posts rare pics of daughter, 13, dressed up for school dance

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media on Sunday to share rare photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, dressed up for her first school dance. “HOCO 2021,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actress, 30, wrote alongside photos of her eldest child wearing a bright green dress while posing with friends, family and her date for the night — even though she strategically shielded Maddie’s face in the pics.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sales#Charity
Page Six

‘Deeply sorry’ nonprofit declines donations from Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir

The nonprofit organization that Jamie Lynn Spears pledged to support through sales of her forthcoming memoir has declined to accept any money from the beleaguered star. In yet more blowback from the controversial book, the 501(c)(3) This Is My Brave announced Monday that its team passed on an opportunity to receive proceeds from “Things I Should Have Said,” which is slated to hit stores on Jan. 18, 2022.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
EW.com

Mental health nonprofit rejects donation from new Jamie Lynn Spears book

On the heels of her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship battle, Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to tell her story — but not everyone wants to be involved in it. Earlier this week, Jamie Lynn announced she finished writing her book Things I Should Have Said. In an Instagram post sharing the news, she wrote that she planned to donate a portion of her book proceeds to the nonprofit This Is My Brave. But on Tuesday, the organization announced via its own Instagram post that it wouldn't accept Spears' donation.
CHARITIES
papermag.com

Jamie Lynn Spears' Donation Denied by Mental Health Charity

A mental health organization has publicly declined a donation pledge from Jamie Lynn Spears. On the heels of Jamie Lynn's post, Britney took to her own Instagram to poke fun at her sister's book by saying she was "thinking of releasing a book next year." And in a winking nod to previous reports that Jamie Lynn was planning to name her book I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out — in reference to Britney's 1998 hit "...Baby One More Time" — the pop icon joked that she was also "having issues coming up with a title."
ADVOCACY
nickiswift.com

Why A Nonprofit Organization Refuses To Accept Any Money From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

While Britney Spears continues the fight for her freedom, her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is slated to release a memoir. Back in July, Us Weekly reported that the new book, which was rumored to be titled, "I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out," is due out in January 2022. Following the news, fans started slamming Jamie Lynn for using lyrics from her sister's most popular song for her own success. Shortly after the news broke, however, the publishing house released a statement on Twitter. "...premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites. We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family," the statement read, in part.
CHARITIES
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
98K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy