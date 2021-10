The Mayborn Museum Complex has reserved a location inside the building from Sept. 26 through Nov. 1 to celebrate Hispanic heritage through an ofrenda for Dia de los Muertos. The holiday is celebrated from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2. People make ofrendas and altars in order to place pictures or objects that resemble those who they have lost. They celebrate death and use this day to show honor, respect and love for family members and people that are no longer with them.

WACO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO