The Litecoin price prediction shows LTC moving sideways as the bulls still maintain the desire to defend the support at $175. According to the daily chart, the intraday movement has not been that impressive but if LTC/USD bulls could improve more in the last hours of the day, the intraday traders can expect a more positive close. At the time of time, the main cryptocurrencies are slightly under market pressure as traders hope for improvement, but it may take some time.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO