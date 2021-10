The other day I was scrolling through my Facebook feed and I saw an absolutely hilarious post from my friend Eva Atkinson. It featured a random photo of the face of a rather odd-looking chicken and it said, "One minute you're young and fun, the next you're predicting the weather with your bad knee." Well, as I near my (please allow me to clear my throat, take about 753 deep breaths and conjure the strength and the will to type this) FIFTIETH birthday, I can absolutely relate to that mother-cluckin' chicken. LOL! I have noticed that my achy breaky joints know when a cold front or a storm's a comin'.

