Vortex binoculars deals and discounts

It's normally worth checking out any Vortex binoculars deals you can find as the manufacturer is one of the biggest and most trusted names when it comes to optics. This holiday season, we've searched for the best Vortex binoculars deals and put them in this handy guide.

It will come as no surprise then that if you're in the market for the best binoculars out there, you may stumble across a pair of Vortex binoculars or two. Because the holidays are here, it's also a great time to take advantage of any binoculars deals out there, which is ideal if you're looking for the ideal gift to give this Winter.

There's no hiding the fact that Vortex binoculars deals can be a little thin on the ground sometimes but that doesn't mean they're not out there. That's why below the discounts available we've included some of our favorite models along with their lowest available price. Remember, while the festive season is a great time for telescope deals and binoculars aren't as powerful as some of the best telescopes , they can be a fantastic cost-effective alternative for night sky viewing.

Vortex binoculars deals are what we're here for in this guide, but they're not the only high-quality maker of binoculars out there. We also have guides for Bushnell binoculars deals , Nikon binoculars deals , Leica binoculars deals and Zeiss binoculars deals . However, if it's Vortex binoculars deals you're looking for, all you have to do is check out the round-up below.

Best Vortex binoculars deals

Vortex 10x42 Viper HD Binoculars Now $499 on B&HPhoto .

With extra-low dispersion gas and a decent wide angle view, these binoculars should be perfect for taking in the night sky. They're rugged, as are most Vortex products, and come with a lifetime warranty.

Vortex Diamondback HD 15x56 Binoculars | Was $349 | Now $331.55

Vortex Optics Diamondback 8x42 | Was $289.99 | Now $239.99 on Adorama .

Vortex Optics Diamondback 12x50 $339.99 $279.99 on Adorama .

Vortex Optics Crossfire HD Binoculars 10x42 $199.99 Now $149.99 on Adorama .

Vortex Optics Viper HD 10x50 $529.99

These binos from Vortex have the ideal specs for stargazing, thanks to their light-gathering 50mm objectives and powerful 10x magnification. Amazon had previously listed them at $799 - which is way above the MSRP, at around $550.

Note: These aren't on sale but were previously discounted to this price. The price you pay is lower than the MSRP.

Vortex Optics Razor UHD 18x56 | Was $1699 | Now $1614

Vortex Optics Raptor binoculars

(Image credit: Vortex Optics)

Our favorites: Raptor 10x32

Price: $129, Objective: 32mm, Magnification: 10x, Field of view: 6.3°, Length: 114mm, Weight: 500g.

A Porro prism design with an angle of view of 6.3°, this is the largest pair Vortex makes in the Raptor range. The 32mm objective could be larger for stargazing, to let in more light, but this pair would make an excellent multipurpose set of binoculars.

With an interpupillary distance that swings from 50-70mm (2-2.8 inches) these are suitable for all the family, even those who may have had trouble resolving an image with other pairs, and the multicoated optics enhance resolution and contrast, while rubber O-rings keep out the water and dust. A diopter adjuster on the right eyepiece allows you to make small changes to account for differences between your eyes, and the center-mounted focus adjuster is smooth and easily found with the fingertips.

If it's value for money you're after then you might not need to look any further. The asking price is normally around $130 and the optics are of good quality. You also get a good level of magnification and a good sized focal length, so the views you get are of high quality - these could actually be the only pair you'll need to buy. There's an 8.5x32 pair available too.

Vortex Optics Crossfire binoculars

(Image credit: Vortex Optics)

Our favorites: Crossfire HD 10x50

Price: $219 Objective: 50mm, Magnification: 10x, Field of view: 6.1°, Length: 170mm, Weight: 863g.

These binoculars come with a flat prism design, but a good quality one. They're also longer and heavier than the Raptor model above but in terms of astronomy, larger 50mm lenses mean they gather more light so you're able to see your targets more easily.

Smaller or younger users of these binoculars may struggle due to the minimum interpupillary distance of 60mm and the added weight means a tripod or adapter could be required for longer skywatching sessions.

The optics are fully multicoated and the body rubber-sealed against water and dirt. Nitrogen purging of the elements means they’re less likely to fog up in colder weather, and a rainguard is also included. Also available are 8x42, 10x42, and 12x50 pairs.

Vortex Optics Kaibab HD binoculars

(Image credit: Vortex Optics)

Our favorites: Kaibab HD 18x56

Price: $1,299.99, Objective: 56mm, Magnification: 18x, Field of view: 3.7°, Length: 195mm, Weight: 1,233g.

A large, heavy pair of binoculars designed for use with a tripod (and bundled with an adapter) may be intended for picking out shy deer from a hillside a mile away, but those larger than normal objective lenses give them just the light-gathering power you want for night-sky use.

This is balanced out by the high magnification, which can lead to dimmer images, but the Kaibabs’ excellent coated optics - fully multicoated, with dielectric mirror coatings on the prism surfaces - plus the use of an extra-low dispersion glass element - means you’re not losing too much light to the inner workings of the binoculars, and it’s being focused sharply to avoid color fringing.

These binoculars come in at the top end of most budgets so if you can afford them and you're alright with carrying them as well as a tripod around, then these will provide you with the night sky views you're chasing. They're great for specific lunar features and areas like Orion's belt but are slightly less useful for wider fields of view.

Vortex Optics Viper HD binoculars

(Image credit: Vortex Optics)

Our favorites: Viper HD 10x50

Price: $729.99, Objective: 50mm, Magnification: 10x, Field of view: 6.6°, Length: 165mm, Weight: 805g.

Light and compact, the Viper HD binoculars are perfect for carrying with you all day, transitioning from day-time wildlife watching to night-time star spotting.

From the tough rubber coating to the broad and easy to reach focus adjuster, it’s clear these are the kind of class act we’ve come to expect from Vortex. The Viper HD binoculars contain the company’s HD optics, which are multicoated for better light transmission and extra-low dispersion to correct for colored fringing - something especially important in the high-contrast views you get of the Moon, for example. The roof prism is a Bak-4 design, with phase correction coatings to really boost that contrast. Despite being lightweight, holding binoculars up to the sky for long periods can be tiring, so there's a tripod mount provided, though you’ll need to buy an adapter separately.

Note that there may be multiple versions of the Viper binoculars on sale out there - in 2018 the range received a new optical construction with a slightly wider field of view, and switched from a nitrogen purge to an argon filling to prevent fogging. Also available are 12x50, 10x42, and 8x42 pairs.