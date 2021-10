Students and alumni of University of Findlay have all sorts of unique stories about why and how they chose to become an Oiler. For some, it’s demographics and location; for others, it’s the “small school, big education” idea; and, for some students, like UF freshman Abby Hawk, it’s a mix of those things, as well as a pretty significant life experience she had when she was a very young child, that drove her decision.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO