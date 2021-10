The Seahawks have at least three games without Russell Wilson, though the 149-game starter did everything but suit up Sunday by going through an extensive pregame routine and calling the overtime coin toss. Seattle's depleted backfield, powered by Alex Collins' 101 yards, nearly allowed the Geno Smith-led team to escape Pittsburgh with a win. Smith relied on the team's third-, fourth- and fifth-string backs -- with Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny out -- for 191 of the team's 345 yards, with the low-end investments leading a third-quarter charge. This bodes well for the team's chances with Smith, who must face the Saints and Jaguars, before its Week 9 bye.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO