Edie Falco pays tribute to late Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini

A recent story in the Times Magazine proclaimed that “every young person in America” is watching “The Sopranos,” and there might be something to it. Since the advent of the pandemic, my social-media feeds have been full of commentary from people newly discovering the gabagool-scented world of Tony and the gang. Perhaps it has to do with the show’s portrait of American decay, as the piece’s author, Willy Staley, theorized, or perhaps it has to do with the fact that there are eighty-six episodes and we’ve all had a lot of time to kill. Whatever it is, a lamentably low number of the “Sopranos” memes clogging up the Internet feature Carmela Soprano, the show’s manicured, maneuvering matriarch. This is an oversight: in a show stacked with stellar acting, Edie Falco’s performance as the long-suffering Jersey mob wife remains unparalleled in its brashness and surprising fragility.
Edie Falco is reflecting on the bond she shared with her late costar and onscreen husband James Gandolfini. Falco, 58, acted alongside Gandolfini through all six seasons of The Sopranos, playing Carmela Soprano, a fan favorite and the wife of Tony Soprano (Gandolfini). Her late costar died in 2013 at age 51 after suffering a heart attack in Rome. Nearly a decade after his death, Falco remembered Gandolfini's legacy and their relationship in a Sunday interview with The New Yorker.
James Gandolfini once screamed and cursed at a wounded vet and the man’s mother thanked The Sopranos actor for it. Though, it took a toll on him. Gandolfini was visiting Walter Reed military hospital during the height of The Sopranos’ popularity, Yahoo said. He wanted to speak to injured troops returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and thank them. He’d recently produced the HBO documentary Alive Day Memories, which follows the lives of soldiers who lost a limb in combat as they return home.
