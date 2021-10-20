Travis Barker had 'a really big' hand in designing Kourtney's engagement ring

Production is officially underway on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu series, and the famous clan has teamed up with Fulwell 73 to produce their first project with the streaming service, Variety has learned exclusively. Few details have been released about the show, which is currently untitled, but it is described by Hulu as the Kardashian-Jenners’ next chapter as they bring viewers a “new, intimate journey into their lives.” The project is the first to come from the family’s new content deal at Hulu, following their departure from E! after 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” The multi-year pact with Disney was...

