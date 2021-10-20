CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets Flight Connections 10/20/21

By Thomas Christopher
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This week the Jets plan on getting revenge on their division rival in the Patriots as the team heads to Foxboro. The Patriots themselves are coming off an OT loss against the Dallas Cowboys, and...

The Spun

New York Jets Reportedly Cut Veteran Player

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Jets released a veteran defensive back. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jets have released veteran safety Adrian Colbert. The Jets signed Colbert to their practice squad back in early Sept. before elevating him to the active roster later that month. He played in four games for the Jets this season, making three starts and totaling 16 tackles.
New York Jets To Host THON Game November 21

Once again, the New York Jets and THON are teaming up to raise money For The Kids. A portion of ticket proceeds from the Jets’ November 21 game against the Miami Dolphins will benefit THON’s upcoming fundraising campaign. The game falls on the first day of fall break, perfect for any Jets fans heading back to New York and New Jersey.
Jets vs Patriots Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the New England Patriots is in the books, and the Jets trail the Patriots 31 - 7. The Jets opened the game on defense, and were quickly manhandled. The Patriots moved right down the field with little resistance from the Jets. The drive ended in a wide receiver option pass for a touchdown and a quick Patriots 7 - 0 lead.
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets refuse to put the Patriots on a pedestal

The Jets are occupied with making a post-bye impact rather than impressing the Patriots. For two decades, “Let the Good Times Roll” and “We Are the Champions” were the unofficial anthems of the New England Patriots. Nowadays, it’s probably “Where Have All the Good Times Gone.”. Not much lingers from...
WPRI 12 News

NEN: Keys to sweeping the New York Jets

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Join NEN’s Taylor Begley and Andy Gresh as they break down what the Patriots need to do to win in Week 7 against the Jets. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
Marcus Maye
Wayne Chrebet
Jets Open as 10 Point Underdogs vs Bengals

The New York Jets are coming off one of the worst losses in their long history against the New England Patriots on Sunday. They were humiliated in every aspect of the game. Even the Jets’ vaunted defensive line was consistently blown off the ball by the Patriots. It was as dispiriting a loss as you’re likely to see.
Adrian Colbert reportedly released by New York Jets

The New York Jets have released veteran safety Adrian Colbert, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He spent just under two months with the team. The Jets are the second team that Colbert has been a part of in 2021, following his brief tenure with the New England Patriots.
Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
Dolphins Make Official Roster Move With Tua Tagovailoa

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins suffered yet another loss, this time to thee Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami has struggled without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, going 0-3 since he was injured in Week 2. However, there is some good news regarding the former No. 5 overall pick. On Monday, head...
