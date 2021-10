(RTTNews) - Social media behemoth Facebook, Inc (FB) announced on Thursday that it will be known as Meta, a social technology company. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of the company confirmed the name during its annual Connect festival. Zuckerberg, among other things, also announced that the company is going to retire the Oculus brand name. The name change was on the cards for a long time and the name Metaverse, which sounds like a dimension from a Sci-Fi movie, was also heard from Zuckerberg himself back in July when he told The Verge, "We will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company."

