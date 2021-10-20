CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘No Future’ review: Great performances stand out in bleak drama

By Nathaniel Muir
 8 days ago
No Future is a story about a former addict (Charlie Heaton) whose life seems to be headed in the right direction. He soon makes the decision to return home after an old friend has died due to an overdose. Will goes back to the place he worked so hard to leave...

azbigmedia.com

Review: Extraordinary performances lift ‘Mass’

The first 30 minutes of Mass are a masterclass in beating around the bush. The opening scenes are run-of-the-mill—volunteers set up a table and four chairs in the basement of an Episcopal church—but there’s a nervous energy in the air. The volunteers keep talking around the meeting they’re setting up, and even when their guests arrive, the reason for their presence goes conspicuously unsaid. Their reluctance to be there, however, is palpable. Having gone in blind, I’d never felt so tense over an event that I had zero information about.
RELIGION
buchtelite.com

“Lamb” Review: A Weird and Sincere Twist of Drama

Throughout the entire month of October, I will be reviewing highly anticipated horror, drama and science fiction films. To start the month off, I will be discussing the new A24 film, “Lamb” directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson. The best way to watch “Lamb” is to know little to no plot information...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Horror Noire’ review: Anthology showcases Black horror

Horror Noire is a follow up to the 2019 documentary of the same name. The anthology is a showcase of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. The stories range from familiar creatures to psychological terror. The segments have good variety. ‘Brand of Evil’ deals with themes of greed and community while ‘Sundown’ is a sillier monster story. This keeps things fresh as Horror Noire runs around two and a half hours. Even split into six different segments, this is a long movie.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Broken Darkness’ review: Sci-fi thriller takes a surprising turn

Broken Darkness is a post-apocalyptic thriller that initially plays out in the fast paced manner that would be expected. Sam (Sean Cameron Michael) lost his son during a meteorite strike that ravaged the planet. Eight years later, he is working safely in an underground mine. He has found a new sense community while tries to move on. A sudden attack forces Sam to change his life.
MOVIES
Catherine Keener
Charlie Heaton
mountainlake.org

Great Performances: Beethoven – Inside the Mind of a Genius | Preview

Go inside the mind of a genius as host Scott Yoo and fellow musicians undertake a recording of Beethoven’s most personal music at a historic Berkshires manor to explore the composer’s brilliant career—where they are visited by some unexpected guests. “Now Hear This: Beethoven’s Ghost” premieres Friday, October 29th at...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

’13 Minutes’: Film Review

Disaster movies used to be fun. Back in the ’70s, they were filled with aging movie stars, many very much in need of a commercial hit, doing things like flying crippled planes, desperately attempting to rescue earthquake victims, swimming underwater in an upside-down ocean liner, and jumping off burning buildings. Writer-director Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes takes a different approach to the venerable genre. The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them. Before and after a monster tornado wreaks havoc on a small Oklahoma town, the characters grapple with...
MOVIES
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
#No Future#Great Performances
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
coast1045.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
Complex

TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Halle Berry’s Fighting for Her Life in the Bruised Trailer

Just saying, what if we lived in a universe where Halle Berry can be the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, too? The first (and so far only) Black woman to win Best Actress continues her career playing badass women who can rescue their sons and fight their demons with Bruised. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film, stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring when she regains custody of the son she left behind (introducing Danny Boyd Jr.). Friends, family, even the fighting world has given up on her. “You’re scared?” she asks her kid in the trailer. “I used to be scared, too. Sometimes I’m still scared.” Be very afraid of Berry, who worked with the fight choreographers from John Wick to look worthy of a flyweight championship. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the film co-stars Adam Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Bruised premieres in theaters November 17 and on Netflix November 24.
MOVIES
