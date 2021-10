The 2022 Bronco Everglades is official, with a winch and a snorkel to boot. Ford North America product communications manager Mike Levine sent out this tweet last week:. The Everglades package was one of the Easter eggs discovered in Ford's ordering system in September. We gather it's the production version of a camo'ed Bronco we saw in June that we called an overlander (pictured). The system showed it bearing a 922A order code and applicable to the four-door Bronco models only. Its interior was listed as being marine-grade and colored Vinyl Overland Black Onyx. Outside, the color palette ran to Area 51, Cactus Gray, the recently announced Eruption Green, Shadow Black, and a new color we still haven't heard anything about called Desert Sand. We're wondering how far Desert Sand will spread throughout the range; seems odd to be limited to a water-themed rough rider. Levine's tweet said we'll be able to build one soon on Ford's configurator, but an e-mail from Ford indicated "Details on pricing and vehicle specifications will be announced in the first quarter of 2022."

