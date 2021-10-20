CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

By Alek Korab
 8 days ago
iStock

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

Most People Who Get Sick From COVID are Unvaccinated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YF73F_0cWsL4DL00
iStock

Virus experts from Michael Osterholm to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have called our current stage a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." In fact, a recent study, published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, found unvaccinated people are about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19 than those who are fully vaccinated. "These infection and hospitalization rate data indicate that authorized vaccines were protective against SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 during a period when transmission of the Delta variant was increasing," the agency wrote in the study. That's not to say people who are vaccinated can't catch a "breakthrough case" of COVID; they can. Those breakthrough cases can also lead to severe illness in some cases, as with the late Colin Powell, who had an underlying condition, cancer, that weakened in immune system. However, the vast majority of those vaccinated will in fact be safer, the data proves.

2

Most People Who Catch COVID are Exposed to Someone Who Has It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUQ4i_0cWsL4DL00
Shutterstock

"COVID-19 spreads between people who are in close contact (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets, created when someone talks, coughs or sneezes. Staying away from others helps stop the spread of COVID-19," warns the CDC. If you know someone who may have COVID, or think you have it yourself, get tested ASAP and stay away from other people until you have a conclusive result. "Quarantine if you have been in close contact (within 6 feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone who has COVID-19, unless you have been fully vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated do NOT need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested 5-7 days after their exposure, even if they don't have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNByp_0cWsL4DL00
Shutterstock

"Outdoors is better than indoors," says Dr. Fauci. "Spread of COVID-19 occurs via airborne particles and droplets," reports the EPA. "People who are infected with COVID can release particles and droplets of respiratory fluids that contain the SARS CoV-2 virus into the air when they exhale (e.g., quiet breathing, speaking, singing, exercise, coughing, sneezing). The droplets or aerosol particles vary across a wide range of sizes – from visible to microscopic. Once infectious droplets and particles are exhaled, they move outward from the person (the source). These droplets carry the virus and transmit infection. Indoors, the very fine droplets and particles will continue to spread through the air in the room or space and can accumulate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Q5CK_0cWsL4DL00
Shutterstock

How big a crowd is too big? "In the study, posted online March 12 at arXiv.org, five epidemic modelers showed mathematically how an epidemic can be controlled without banning all get-togethers. Their model includes a version of the "friendship paradox," which says that your friends in a social network on average have more friends than you. When an epidemic strikes such a network, large gatherings are especially bad because they attract people who have more contacts than average — and hence are more likely to already be infected. It's possible to determine the dividing line between an effective and an ineffective intervention, the team found. In one hypothetical epidemic, if you banned gatherings larger than 30, the epidemic would rage on. But if you banned groups larger than 20, it would eventually die out. The threshold of effectiveness, for this particular social network model (one in which the friendship paradox was fairly strong), was 23," reports Science News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2vm6_0cWsL4DL00
iStock

Follow the public health fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—get vaccinated ASAP; if you live in an area with low vaccination rates, wear an N95 face mask, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Roger Strohl
7d ago

I'm tired of Fauci and his so-called edicts & recommendations that change monthly. He's always been part of the problem beginning with his funding of gain-of-function research.

Ward Webb
7d ago

Read up on the state of Vermont. Check it out if you don't think it's true.90% of people in state have been vaccinated. Yet has the highest rise in Covid cases than any other state. Why don't you call Dr. Fauci up and see if he can explain that. I'm sure he will make up some kind of lie and say it's because the other 10% are not vaccinated. What about all the 10's of thousands of illegals that come across the southern border and was not vaccinated, and big majority had Covid when the government put them on buses and shipped them to all parts of the country. You never hear it mentioned. Know why? The loony tunes in Washington are counting on them to vote Democrat in upcoming elections. People, wake up. I would believe what Dr. Fauci says and the government as much as I would believe the devil himself telling the truth. They have lied about this from the to beginning and they are still spreading the propaganda.

Jeanette Owens
7d ago

This article is a lie. According to agencies this is a pandemic of the VACCINATED. More vaccinated people are getting this mess than those who aren’t vaccinated. Stop with the lies !!

