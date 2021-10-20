Roundup: 'Ozark' Season 4; Kanye West Legally Changes Name to Ye; FBI Raids Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska's House

Kanye West legally changes name to Ye... FBI raids house of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska... Rachel Levine, openly transgender health official, to be sworn in as four-star admiral in Public Health Service... All passengers survive plane crash in Houston... Von Miller woke up and chose violence... John King discloses he is immunocompromised... Hornets honoring the late Rick Bonnell with scholarship, award... Maryland officials hope to capture loose zebras with new plan involving even more zebras... Volcanic activity raises Japanese island, exposing sunken Second World War ships... Spain's new prime minister wants to outlaw sex work... Lawyer who represented George Zimmerman arrested in Florida... FCC looking into ways to stop robotexts... Jeff Bezos may be in hot water with Congress...

‘You Don’t Understand What This Is Doing To Me’ [Vulture]

The Internal Reckoning of Javier "Chicharito" Hernández [The Ringer]

The Miracle of Stephen Crane [New Yorker]

Human History Gets a Rewrite [The Atlantic]

Fantastic Four: The oral history of the iconic run by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo [Games Radar]

Huge.

Halle Berry MMA movie? Hell yeah.

Seems like just yesterday everyone was in a bidding war for Daisuke. Farewell to a Red Sox legend.

Funny stuff.

BASKETBALL IS BACK