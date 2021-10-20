CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Brittany Hebel – Selfie Superstar 10.20.21

wsaq.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittany Hebel from Port Huron sent in this pic of Ash...

www.wsaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsaq.com

Sharon Ullenbruch – Selfie Superstar 10.14.21

Sharon Ullenbruch and her hubby from Port Huron took a trip to the Grand Canyon and snapped this pic, which is going onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! To win tomorrow, submit a selfie HERE!
PORT HURON, MI
wsaq.com

Eliseo Delia – Selfie Superstar 10.21.21

Eliseo Delia of East China is today’s Selfie Superstars! His future is so bright, his DOG has to wear shades! If you got a cool pic like this one you want on a t-shirt, submit it HERE to win with Timmy D. at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington!
EAST CHINA, MI
wsaq.com

Jennifer Ward – Selfie Superstar 10.22.21

Jennifer Ward from Lakeport is enjoying some fun in the sun as the Selfie Superstar! If you got a cool pic like this one you want on a t-shirt, submit it HERE to win with Timmy D. at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington!
LAKEPORT, MI
wsaq.com

Kari McMurtry – Selfie Superstar 10.18.21

Kari McMurtry from Selfie Superstar is getting this selfie put onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to be a winner tomorrow morning, submit a selfie HERE!
LEXINGTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Port Huron, MI
Port Huron, MI
Entertainment
wsaq.com

Jessica Ward – Selfie Superstar 10.19.21

Jessica Ward from Kimball took a ride in a helicopter, and now she’s a Selfie Superstar with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! Got a cool selfie you want on a t-shirt? Submit it HERE to win tomorrow!
LEXINGTON, MI
wsaq.com

Rebecca Gilmore – Selfie Superstar 10.25.21

Rebecca Gilmore from Ft. Gratiot sent in this pic of her little ones dressed up for a costume party, and now they’re Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! To win tomorrow, submit a photo HERE!
LEXINGTON, MI
wsaq.com

Gary Niver – Selfie Superstar 10.27.21

Gary Niver from Clyde sent in this pic of he and his doggo, and now they’re Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! Got an adorable selfie too? Submit it HERE to win tomorrow!
LEXINGTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#Superstars
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Losing It As Amelia Hamlin Flips Bird On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick might be going off the deep end, and fans are concerned. Over the last few years, the celeb’s dating life has definitely been in a lurch. Those close to him are worried that it’s starting to take its toll on Scott’s mental health. How has Amelia Hamlin’s recent tantrum played into this? Read on to find out how Scott is coping with all of the new changes in his personal life and why fans and loved one’s think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Is "on a Secret Mission" to Look Damn Good in Her Sleek Black MMK x 007 Swimsuit

The name's Harvey, Lori Harvey, and she's passed her latest style assignment with flying colors. During a getaway in Miami, Lori joined her fellow models on a yacht to promote Michael Kors's new MMK x 007 collection inspired by international super-spy James Bond. "On a secret mission 🤫," Lori captioned an Instagram post on Oct. 28. Like the opening scene of a new Bond film, Lori shared a photo of herself stepping down from the yacht in a sleek black Michael Michael Kors one-piece swimsuit with a high leg cut and a zip front. She also layered the piece under a cropped T-shirt with the MMK x 007 logo written across the front in gold.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Ciara rocked honey blonde hair for her birthday and wow

Whenever a birthday comes around, I feel an urge to switch up my look in some way. Whether it be getting a hair refresh (nothing too crazy, don’t worry) or trying a new lip colour, I like doing something to mark the addition of an extra candle to my birthday cake. And it seems that Ciara wanted to do the same for hers, too.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Osbourne returns to social media and makes incredible announcement

Kelly Osbourne has reappeared on social media after a three-month silence to mark two very special occasions – her 37th birthday and being five months sober. The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared two pictures with her 2.4 million fans, one showing her posing with her mouth-watering strawberry cake and another photo screengrabbed from her Twelve-Step programme which showed her progress.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Looks "Not So Little Anymore" in New Pic From Dad Tristan Thompson

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back On?. Tristan Thompson is celebrating the two special prizes he already has in his life. The 30-year-old NBA player posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 27 of his daughter True Thompson, 3, who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian, standing next to Prince Oliver Craig Thompson, 4, the son he shares with ex Jordan Craig. The photos showed the two children posing in front of an array of games at an arcade, and both looked downright giddy.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Moves On With New Girl After Johanna Leia Split: Report

Drake lives a very private life, despite being one of the most easily-recognizable celebrities in the world. Despite his extremely high profile, it's often difficult to pinpoint anything concrete about the Canadian rapper's personal life, who he's dating, or anything else. Most recently, he has been linked to model Johanna Leia, the mother of high school basketball prospect Amari Bailey. They were spotted on a luxurious date at Dodger Stadium this summer, but it appears as though their love has gone dry. According to the latest rumors, they have reportedly split up and Drake is already dating somebody new.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 1, Is So Tall As He Shows Off His Adorable Bun

Ammika Harris took to Instagram to share a sweet post full of pics of her and Chris Brown’s growing son Aeko as he flashed smiles and showed off a cute denim jacket. Chris Brown‘s only son Aeko is getting so tall! The 32-year-old singer’s adorable tot could be seen in brand new pics his mom Ammika Harris posted to her Instagram on Oct. 27 and they proved just how fast he’s growing. In the memorable snapshots, he was happily posing while smiling at the camera and then looking down at a bug on his hand while wearing a denim jacket over a blue buttoned top and black pants. He was also wearing black sneakers and had his hair tied up in the cutest little bun atop his head.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy