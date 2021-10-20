Report says MacBook Pro USB-C ports don’t support fast charging

Transform your USB-C iPad Pro, mini, or Air into a workstation with the Hyper Hyperdrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub for iPad. This Apple accessory provides 6 additional ports. The 4K 60Hz HDMI connection port allows you to display content more clearly than ever. And the USB-C 5 Gbps 60W Power Delivery port, USB-A 5Gbps, MicroSD/SD slots, and more help you get serious work done. Also, with the media shortcut keys, you can manage your media without slowing down your workflow. Easily pause, play, forward, and rewind with the help of these buttons. What’s more, the UHS-I to MicroSD/SD slots have transfer speeds at 104 MB/s. Moreover, this tech gadget fits your device’s shape and stays there, thanks to the Magnetic Grip. Furthermore, the USB-C extension cable lets the hub work with any USB-C gadget.
