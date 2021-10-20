CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is What Scares People Most in Every State

By Paul Thompson
 8 days ago
We all have things that give us the creeps or bring on feelings of anxiety and despair. But a true phobia is a whole other level of fear. In fact, according to Harvard Health, a phobia is a type of an anxiety disorder defined as "a persistent, excessive, unrealistic fear of an object, person, animal, activity or situation." But what are the top phobias in the U.S., and how do they vary from one state to the next?

To find out, we consulted a recent study conducted by CBD company Area52. Using Google's Keyword tool, the study's researchers analyzed 49 fears, chosen from The Chapman University Survey of American Fears Wave 7 study. Those were then analyzed against Google Trends data to see which fear was searched for most in every state. Read on to discover the top phobias in the country and find out what scares people most in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0P9Q_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Death

The fear of death, or thanatophobia, is the fourth most common phobia in the U.S., according to the Area52 study. Including Alabama, it is the biggest fear in five U.S. states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cskzD_0cWsJw8i00
A&J Fotos / Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Clusters of small holes

Trypophobia is the fear of irregular patterns of clusters of small holes. It is the top fear in a total of four U.S. states, including Alaska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzoKT_0cWsJw8i00
Sean Pavone / iStock

Biggest fear: Death

Arizona is the second of four U.S. states where thanatophobia is the most common phobia, the Area52 study found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKQ2C_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: People

Anthropophobia is the fear of people. According to WebMD, "The National Institute of Mental Health does not use the term … Some researchers say it is the same as sociophobia, or social phobia, a fear of social gatherings."

Including Arkansas, the fear of people is the top phobia in six states, the Area52 study found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsRc9_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: People

With a population of nearly 40 million, it's no surprise that the fear of people is the top phobia in California. It is the second of six states on this list where that is the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38EaxK_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Being alone

On the opposite end of the spectrum from anthropophobia is monophobia, or the fear of being alone or isolated. It is also sometimes called autophobia. Including Colorado, it is the top phobia in eight states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5ChC_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Death

Connecticut is the third of five states—including Alabama and Arizona—where fear of death, or thanatophobia, is the top phobia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd8IX_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Vomit

Nobody likes throw-up, but did you know that there is an actual phobia dedicated to it? Well, there is, and it's called emetophobia. Delaware is one of two states where it is the biggest fear among residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whznG_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Blood

We are all full of it, but that doesn't mean we like the sight of it. The fear of blood, or hemophobia, is a top phobia in Florida and four other states, according to the Area52 study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ds0Lm_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Heights

Surprisingly, acrophobia, or the fear of heights—which most people would consider common—is only the top phobia in Georgia and one other state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RL9t_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Clowns

If you've ever seen or read It, it's probably pretty clear why people have coulrophobia, or the fear of clowns. However, it is only the top phobia in three U.S. states, including Hawaii.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pR4YG_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Heights

Idaho, along with Georgia, is one of only two states where the fear of heights is the top phobia among residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bsdZ_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Needles

If you can't stand getting blood drawn or receiving a flu shot then you might have trypanophobia, better known as the fear of needles. According to the Area52 study, it is the top phobia in five states, including Illinois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ozz0p_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: The dark

There is a reason people buy nightlights or fall asleep with the TV on. Fear of the dark, or nyctophobia, is the top phobia in Indiana and five other states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jA5Fv_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: The dark

Iowa is another Midwestern state where residents fear the absence of light more than anything else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wonP7_0cWsJw8i00
TriggerPhoto / Shutterstock

Biggest fear: People

Kansas is the third of six states—including Arkansas and California—where people fear, well, people more than anything else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiKGN_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Clowns

Kentucky is the second of three states, including Hawaii, where it's tough to be a clown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DCzS_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: The dark

Nyctophobia isn't limited to the Midwest. Louisiana is proof that the dark gives people in the South a fright, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49H24K_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Being without a phone

If there was ever a fear to fit modern times, it has to be nomophobia, which is the fear of being without a phone. In fact, it's almost shocking that Maine is the only state in the country where this is the top phobia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358IRq_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Being alone

Maryland is another state that values human connection so much that being without it is the biggest fear among the state's residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBCws_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Needles and blood

The two fears that tied for the top in Massachusetts sort of go hand in hand. People in this Northeastern state must really hate to have their blood work done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vdx1j_0cWsJw8i00
f11photo / Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Blood

Michigan joins Florida, Massachusetts, and two other states on this list as the five places where blood was found to be the top phobia by the Area52 study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zn48b_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: The dark

Minnesota is yet another Midwestern state that likes the lights on. Like Indiana and Iowa, nyctophobia is the top phobia in the land of 10,000 lakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1rfM_0cWsJw8i00
Von Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Public speaking

The fear of public speaking, also known as glossophobia, is considered to be one of the most common phobias in the country. In fact, it's even been estimated to affect up to 75 percent of the population. However, according to the Area52 study, Mississippi is the only state in the country where it is the top phobia among residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pl74L_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Being alone

Missouri joins Colorado, Maryland, and six other states where people fear being isolated from others more than anything else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408QMj_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Spiders

While arachnophobia is one of the most common and recognized phobias in popular culture, Montana is the only state in the country where it is the top fear among residents, the Area52 study found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DiP2l_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Death

Like people in Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, and one other state on this list, Nebraska residents fear dying more than anything else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzxaY_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Being alone

There is something lonely about the idea of living in the desert, which helps explain why Nevada residents suffer from autophobia, or monophobia, more than any other of the 49 phobias examined in the Area52 study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUbGC_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Vomit

Just like its Northeastern neighbor Delaware, New Hampshire residents have a serious issue with regurgitation. The two states are the only ones in the country where the top phobia is emetophobia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjlEi_0cWsJw8i00
quiggyt4 / Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Needles

Like Illinois, Massachusetts, and two other states on this list, the top phobia in New Jersey is trypanophobia, better known as the fear of needles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0QS1_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Confined spaces

People who suffer from claustrophobia are terrified of being in small, closely confined places. A crowded elevator stuck between floors, for example, would be less than ideal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tumhT_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: People

While it is home to one of the largest, most crowded cities in the entire world, not everyone in New York state can handle a bustling metropolis—which is why anthropophobia is the top fear among residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGUSu_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Death

North Carolina is the last of five states on this list where the study found the fear of death to be the top phobia among residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ptdn_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: People

North Dakota isn't exactly a state known for its overly populated urban areas, which is probably a good thing given that the fear of people is the top phobia among residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSDIJ_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: The dark

Just like its Midwestern neighbors Indiana, Iowa, and Minnesota, Ohio's biggest fear is the dark, or nyctophobia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlGjL_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Blood

Oklahoma is the fourth of five states on this list where residents fear blood more than anything else, according to the Area52 study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315de7_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Needles and the dark

In Oregon, needles and the dark tied for top phobia among the state's residents. The scientific names of those fears are again trypanophobia and nyctophobia, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnrSK_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: People

People are what scare people in Pennsylvania, which shares the top phobia with Arkansas, California, Kansas, New York, and North Dakota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3dLR_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Clusters of small holes

Trypophobia, as mentioned earlier in this list, is the fear of irregular patterns of clusters of small holes. It is the top fear in Rhode Island, Arkansas, and two other states on this list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qllh9_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Being alone

Loneliness is what is most unsettling to the people of South Carolina. Just like it is to the residents of Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, and three other states on this list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkgRG_0cWsJw8i00
Hank Shiffman / Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Clusters of small holes

South Dakota is the fourth of five states on this list where the number one phobia is a fear of clusters of small holes, academically known as trypophobia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343Tys_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Being alone

Tennessee is the sixth of eight states where people fear isolation more than anything else. Others include South Carolina, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, and two more states yet to be revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccaFB_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Blood

The Lone Star State is the fifth and final state on this list where residents' biggest fear is blood, also known as hemophobia. The others are Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tW24f_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Imperfection

Do you need everything to go exactly as planned or expect everything to be done perfectly? If so, you might have atelophobia, which is the fear of imperfection. Utah is the only state where it was found to be the top fear among residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvXHq_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Feeling trapped or embarrassed

According to the Mayo Clinic, agoraphobia is "a type of anxiety disorder in which you fear and avoid places or situations that might cause you to panic and make you feel trapped, helpless or embarrassed." While Vermont is the only state where it was found to be the top fear, it was also the biggest phobia among residents of Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYvAL_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Being alone

Virginia is the seventh of eight states where people fear being alone more than anything else. Others include Tennessee, South Carolina, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, and the next state on this list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciOIv_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Being alone

As the eighth and final state on this list where fear of being alone is the top phobia among residents, Washington joins Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, and Nevada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7LqA_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Clowns

It's probably best not to break out the white face paint and squishy red nose when you're in West Virginia. As they do in Hawaii and Kentucky, clowns are what scare people most in the Appalachian state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qduKx_0cWsJw8i00
iStock

Biggest fear: Needles

In Wisconsin, people would rather do almost anything other than getting a shot at their next doctor visit. The fear of needles is also the top phobia in Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ew01_0cWsJw8i00
Shutterstock

Biggest fear: Clusters of small holes

Wyoming joins Arkansas, Rhode Island, and South Dakota as one of four states where trypophobia is the biggest fear among residents, the Area52 study found.

#Harvard Health#Area52#Google Trends#Trypophobia#Thanatophobia#Webmd
