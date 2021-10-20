CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Winter Destination in Every State

By Sarah Burns
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yaBAv_0cWsJsbo00 Winter is coming -- and that means winter sports are coming, too. But it’s a big country and winter means a whole lot more than skating and skiing. Festivals of all kinds, incredible displays of decorative lights, uncrowded access to sites that are mob scenes in the summer -- and of course, in some destinations, plenty of warm weather to chase away the winter cold. (If snow’s your thing, though, these are the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state .)

To identify the best winter destination in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists compiled by a wide variety of websites, including Reader’s Digest , Lonely Planet , Condé Nast Traveler , National Geographic , Frommer’s , Cheapism , U.S. News & World Report , Washingtonian , USA Today , Midwest Living , Yankee , and Planet Ware , as well as numerous regional, state, and city tourism sites.

The results are understandably varied. In winter in Fairbanks, Alaska, for instance, you can take in dog sledding and hot springs, and it’s a great time and place to see the Northern Lights -- the Aurora Borealis. The Aurora season runs from August 21 to April 21, and the lights are visible on an average of four out of five nights when the sky is clear and dark enough.

Almost 5,000 miles away, Key West, Florida, is quite a contrast. Winter temperatures can reach the 80s and recreational opportunities include jet skiing, snorkeling, kayaking, fishing, parasailing, and sunset cruises. The city is also known for its laid-back atmosphere and its bars and restaurants.

On the eastern seaboard, there are places like Boston and Newport, both offering numerous cultural attractions. In the middle of the Pacific Ocean, there’s Poipu on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, with beaches and temperatures in the 70s. In between there are places like Lake Metigoshe State Park in North Dakota, which offers more characteristically wintery pursuits such as cross-country skiing, skating, sledding, snowmobiling, and ice fishing. (When winter is over, you can start thinking about the best summer destination for outdoor fun in every state .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFaGo_0cWsJsbo00

Alabama: Orange Beach
> Why: Temperatures in the 60s; white quartz beaches; dolphin-watching

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKs86_0cWsJsbo00

Alaska: Fairbanks
> Why: Aurora Borealis views; dog sledding; hot springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSjYG_0cWsJsbo00

Arizona: Scottsdale
> Why: Good weather; beautiful landscapes; many resorts, restaurants, golf courses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APao0_0cWsJsbo00

Arkansas: Eureka Springs
> Why: Hiking and mountain biking; only entire downtown on the National Register of Historic Places; Mardi Gras celebrations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vl5js_0cWsJsbo00

California: Laguna Beach
> Why: Temperatures in the 60s, holiday events, whale watching

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojgMj_0cWsJsbo00

Colorado: Breckenridge
> Why: Historic mountain town, International Snow Sculpture Championships, good skiing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQoZQ_0cWsJsbo00

Connecticut: Stonington Borough
> Why: The state's oldest village; quaint; good shops and restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0YnZ_0cWsJsbo00

Delaware: Odessa
> Why: Well-preserved colonial town; candlelight tours and other winter activities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4ybV_0cWsJsbo00

Florida: Key West
> Why: Temperatures as high as the 80s; water sports; laid-back atmosphere; good bars and restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kxpK_0cWsJsbo00

Georgia: Savannah
> Why: Temperatures into the 70s; Paris Market holiday windows; Holiday Tour of Homes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31veXp_0cWsJsbo00

Hawaii: Poipu (Kauai)
> Why: Temperatures in the 70s; surfing; beautiful beaches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IFe5_0cWsJsbo00

Idaho: Sandpoint
> Why: Skiing and hiking; stunning scenery; Winter Carnival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWY7G_0cWsJsbo00

Illinois: Galena
> Why: Old-fashioned shops and restaurants; elaborate Main Street holiday decorations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Adgn_0cWsJsbo00

Indiana: French Lick
> Why: Hiking; cave exploration; wildlife park; elaborate holiday lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cYBK_0cWsJsbo00

Iowa: Winterset
> Why: Covered bridges (of Madison County!); John Wayne Museum; historic downtown; winery tours

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0339Ao_0cWsJsbo00

Kansas: Lindsborg
> Why: St. Lucia Festival and other winter celebrations and activities honoring the town's Swedish roots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Fal2_0cWsJsbo00

Kentucky: Lexington
> Why: Animated light displays and Christmas-light home tours; Kentucky Horse Park Southern Lights Holiday Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgrVc_0cWsJsbo00

Louisiana: New Orleans
> Why: Moderate temperatures; world-class food and music; elaborate holiday decorations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iTpY_0cWsJsbo00

Maine: Camden
> Why: Beautiful coastal town; Camden Snow Bowl skiing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvQlL_0cWsJsbo00

Maryland: Snow Hill
> Why: Birding; hunting and fishing; historic homes; animated Christmas light display

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKlEv_0cWsJsbo00

Massachusetts: Boston
> Why: Skating and sledding; walking the historic Freedom Trail; world-class museums, shopping, and restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEvG9_0cWsJsbo00

Michigan: Traverse City
> Why: Downhill and cross-country skiing; snowboarding and snowshoeing; winery tours and tastings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZVcW_0cWsJsbo00

Minnesota: Lanesboro
> Why: Small town charm; vibrant art scene; cross-country skiing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIyis_0cWsJsbo00

Mississippi: Natchez
> Why: Illuminated historic homes; holiday concerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c19XP_0cWsJsbo00

Missouri: Branson
> Why: Live music; light displays; Polar Express train ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipecQ_0cWsJsbo00

Montana: Bozeman
> Why: Skiing, snowshoeing, skating, and ice climbing; winter access to Yellowstone National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smgto_0cWsJsbo00

Nebraska: Omaha
> Why: Skating, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding; indoor playgrounds and mini-golf; Season of Lights display

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xO91_0cWsJsbo00

Nevada: Mesquite
> Why: Temperatures in the 50s and 60s; golf; near state and national parks and Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1akl_0cWsJsbo00

New Hampshire: Jackson
> Why: Hiking; downhill and cross-country skiing; quaint downtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYKbk_0cWsJsbo00

New Jersey: Lambertville
> Why: Quaint village; galleries, antique shops, and restaurants; Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kktTN_0cWsJsbo00

New Mexico: Santa Fe
> Why: Moderate temperatures; skiing; good restaurants; downtown lit with luminarias

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deaqM_0cWsJsbo00

New York: Seneca Falls
> Why: Holiday lights; It's a Wonderful Life Museum (Seneca Falls inspired Bedford Falls in the movie)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhwhx_0cWsJsbo00

North Carolina: Highlands
> Why: Pretty town; winter sports; antiquing nearby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lcwdf_0cWsJsbo00

North Dakota: Lake Metigoshe State Park
> Why: Cross-country skiing, skating, sledding, snowmobiling, ice fishing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VKe9_0cWsJsbo00

Ohio: Nelsonville
> Why: Historic old town; Hocking Valley Scenic Railway; Hocking Hills State Park; North Pole Nelsonville displays and activities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlqDz_0cWsJsbo00

Oklahoma: Tahlequah
> Why: Cherokee historic sites; Snowflake Winter Festival ice skating; J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAPZJ_0cWsJsbo00

Oregon: Bend
> Why: Hiking, biking, skiing; bonfires on the snow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3kDW_0cWsJsbo00

Pennsylvania: Jim Thorpe
> Why: The "Switzerland of America;" charming town; mountain scenery; February WinterFest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211ups_0cWsJsbo00

Rhode Island: Newport
> Why: Off-season Gilded Age mansion tours; Wellness Week (January); Winter Festival (February)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJ6St_0cWsJsbo00

South Carolina: Hilton Head
> Why: Temperatures in the 60s; more than 20 championship golf courses; prime seafood season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wytuH_0cWsJsbo00

South Dakota: Spearfish
> Why: Beautiful setting; cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ice climbing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MY3sa_0cWsJsbo00

Tennessee: Gatlinburg
> Why: Skiing and other winter sports; numerous winter festivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EpT8_0cWsJsbo00

Texas: San Antonio
> Why: Temperatures in the 60s; the Alamo and other historic attractions; good restaurants; famous Riverwalk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BouHR_0cWsJsbo00

Utah: Midway
> Why: Skiing and other winter sports; Ice Castles (illuminated sculptures)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPJ86_0cWsJsbo00

Vermont: Montpelier
> Why: Storybook New England town, especially in the snow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdBmv_0cWsJsbo00

Virginia: Williamsburg
> Why: Colonial Williamsburg living-history museum; Busch Gardens Christmas Town; ice skating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXcr3_0cWsJsbo00

Washington: Leavenworth
> Why: Picture-postcard setting with a Bavarian flavor; reindeer farm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbUrM_0cWsJsbo00

West Virginia: Davis
> Why: Skiing; hiking; Blackwater Falls State Park (longest sledding run on the East Coast)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqrGK_0cWsJsbo00

Wisconsin: Sturgeon Bay
> Why: Cross-country skiing, snowmobiling; Merry-Time Festival of Trees; Fire & Ice Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SY31M_0cWsJsbo00

Wyoming: Jackson Hole
> Why: Stunning scenery; skiing; restaurants and shopping

IN THIS ARTICLE
