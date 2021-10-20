Best Winter Destination in Every State
Winter is coming -- and that means winter sports are coming, too. But it’s a big country and winter means a whole lot more than skating and skiing. Festivals of all kinds, incredible displays of decorative lights, uncrowded access to sites that are mob scenes in the summer -- and of course, in some destinations, plenty of warm weather to chase away the winter cold. (If snow’s your thing, though, these are the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state .)
To identify the best winter destination in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists compiled by a wide variety of websites, including Reader’s Digest , Lonely Planet , Condé Nast Traveler , National Geographic , Frommer’s , Cheapism , U.S. News & World Report , Washingtonian , USA Today , Midwest Living , Yankee , and Planet Ware , as well as numerous regional, state, and city tourism sites.
The results are understandably varied. In winter in Fairbanks, Alaska, for instance, you can take in dog sledding and hot springs, and it’s a great time and place to see the Northern Lights -- the Aurora Borealis. The Aurora season runs from August 21 to April 21, and the lights are visible on an average of four out of five nights when the sky is clear and dark enough.
Almost 5,000 miles away, Key West, Florida, is quite a contrast. Winter temperatures can reach the 80s and recreational opportunities include jet skiing, snorkeling, kayaking, fishing, parasailing, and sunset cruises. The city is also known for its laid-back atmosphere and its bars and restaurants.
On the eastern seaboard, there are places like Boston and Newport, both offering numerous cultural attractions. In the middle of the Pacific Ocean, there’s Poipu on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, with beaches and temperatures in the 70s. In between there are places like Lake Metigoshe State Park in North Dakota, which offers more characteristically wintery pursuits such as cross-country skiing, skating, sledding, snowmobiling, and ice fishing. (When winter is over, you can start thinking about the best summer destination for outdoor fun in every state .)
Alabama: Orange Beach
> Why: Temperatures in the 60s; white quartz beaches; dolphin-watching
Alaska: Fairbanks
> Why: Aurora Borealis views; dog sledding; hot springs
Arizona: Scottsdale
> Why: Good weather; beautiful landscapes; many resorts, restaurants, golf courses
Arkansas: Eureka Springs
> Why: Hiking and mountain biking; only entire downtown on the National Register of Historic Places; Mardi Gras celebrations
California: Laguna Beach
> Why: Temperatures in the 60s, holiday events, whale watching
Colorado: Breckenridge
> Why: Historic mountain town, International Snow Sculpture Championships, good skiing
Connecticut: Stonington Borough
> Why: The state's oldest village; quaint; good shops and restaurants
Delaware: Odessa
> Why: Well-preserved colonial town; candlelight tours and other winter activities
Florida: Key West
> Why: Temperatures as high as the 80s; water sports; laid-back atmosphere; good bars and restaurants
Georgia: Savannah
> Why: Temperatures into the 70s; Paris Market holiday windows; Holiday Tour of Homes
Hawaii: Poipu (Kauai)
> Why: Temperatures in the 70s; surfing; beautiful beaches
Idaho: Sandpoint
> Why: Skiing and hiking; stunning scenery; Winter Carnival
Illinois: Galena
> Why: Old-fashioned shops and restaurants; elaborate Main Street holiday decorations
Indiana: French Lick
> Why: Hiking; cave exploration; wildlife park; elaborate holiday lights
Iowa: Winterset
> Why: Covered bridges (of Madison County!); John Wayne Museum; historic downtown; winery tours
Kansas: Lindsborg
> Why: St. Lucia Festival and other winter celebrations and activities honoring the town's Swedish roots.
Kentucky: Lexington
> Why: Animated light displays and Christmas-light home tours; Kentucky Horse Park Southern Lights Holiday Festival
Louisiana: New Orleans
> Why: Moderate temperatures; world-class food and music; elaborate holiday decorations
Maine: Camden
> Why: Beautiful coastal town; Camden Snow Bowl skiing
Maryland: Snow Hill
> Why: Birding; hunting and fishing; historic homes; animated Christmas light display
Massachusetts: Boston
> Why: Skating and sledding; walking the historic Freedom Trail; world-class museums, shopping, and restaurants
Michigan: Traverse City
> Why: Downhill and cross-country skiing; snowboarding and snowshoeing; winery tours and tastings
Minnesota: Lanesboro
> Why: Small town charm; vibrant art scene; cross-country skiing
Mississippi: Natchez
> Why: Illuminated historic homes; holiday concerts
Missouri: Branson
> Why: Live music; light displays; Polar Express train ride
Montana: Bozeman
> Why: Skiing, snowshoeing, skating, and ice climbing; winter access to Yellowstone National Park
Nebraska: Omaha
> Why: Skating, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding; indoor playgrounds and mini-golf; Season of Lights display
Nevada: Mesquite
> Why: Temperatures in the 50s and 60s; golf; near state and national parks and Las Vegas
New Hampshire: Jackson
> Why: Hiking; downhill and cross-country skiing; quaint downtown
New Jersey: Lambertville
> Why: Quaint village; galleries, antique shops, and restaurants; Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival
New Mexico: Santa Fe
> Why: Moderate temperatures; skiing; good restaurants; downtown lit with luminarias
New York: Seneca Falls
> Why: Holiday lights; It's a Wonderful Life Museum (Seneca Falls inspired Bedford Falls in the movie)
North Carolina: Highlands
> Why: Pretty town; winter sports; antiquing nearby
North Dakota: Lake Metigoshe State Park
> Why: Cross-country skiing, skating, sledding, snowmobiling, ice fishing.
Ohio: Nelsonville
> Why: Historic old town; Hocking Valley Scenic Railway; Hocking Hills State Park; North Pole Nelsonville displays and activities
Oklahoma: Tahlequah
> Why: Cherokee historic sites; Snowflake Winter Festival ice skating; J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve
Oregon: Bend
> Why: Hiking, biking, skiing; bonfires on the snow
Pennsylvania: Jim Thorpe
> Why: The "Switzerland of America;" charming town; mountain scenery; February WinterFest
Rhode Island: Newport
> Why: Off-season Gilded Age mansion tours; Wellness Week (January); Winter Festival (February)
South Carolina: Hilton Head
> Why: Temperatures in the 60s; more than 20 championship golf courses; prime seafood season
South Dakota: Spearfish
> Why: Beautiful setting; cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ice climbing
Tennessee: Gatlinburg
> Why: Skiing and other winter sports; numerous winter festivals
Texas: San Antonio
> Why: Temperatures in the 60s; the Alamo and other historic attractions; good restaurants; famous Riverwalk
Utah: Midway
> Why: Skiing and other winter sports; Ice Castles (illuminated sculptures)
Vermont: Montpelier
> Why: Storybook New England town, especially in the snow
Virginia: Williamsburg
> Why: Colonial Williamsburg living-history museum; Busch Gardens Christmas Town; ice skating
Washington: Leavenworth
> Why: Picture-postcard setting with a Bavarian flavor; reindeer farm
West Virginia: Davis
> Why: Skiing; hiking; Blackwater Falls State Park (longest sledding run on the East Coast)
Wisconsin: Sturgeon Bay
> Why: Cross-country skiing, snowmobiling; Merry-Time Festival of Trees; Fire & Ice Festival
Wyoming: Jackson Hole
> Why: Stunning scenery; skiing; restaurants and shopping
