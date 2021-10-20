Founders of KidVestors, from Louisville, recognized by 'Shark Tank' investor

ABOUT THE LIST Information was obtained from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and Louisville Business First research. • The Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit (KSBTC) program allows eligible small businesses paying taxes to apply for a Kentucky state income tax credit. The program is available to most for-profit businesses of 50 or fewer full-time employees. Qualifying small businesses may be eligible to receive a state income tax credit ranging from $3,500 to $25,000 per year. The tax credit amount varies based upon the number of jobs created and the cost of equipment purchased. Tax credits are available for companies that, in the past 24 months, added at least one new employee and invested $5,000 or more in qualifying equipment or technology. Qualifying equipment or technology must be purchased within the 24-month period immediately preceding submission of an application. Visit ced.ky.gov/Entrepreneurship/KSBTC for more information on the program.Local refers to the Louisville area of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky.

