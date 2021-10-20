CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founders of KidVestors, from Louisville, recognized by 'Shark Tank' investor

By Haley Cawthon
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 8 days ago
It's a little less intimidating to be interviewed by a shark when you already have a $25,000 check in hand. Courtney and Darius Pettway, founders of KidVestors, came face-to-face (virtually, at least) with "Shark Tank" investor and FUBU CEO Daymond John last week as a part of Black Entrepreneurs Day. The...

Daymond John
#Shark Tank#Shark Week#Startup#Kidvestors#Fubu
The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

